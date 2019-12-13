While Friday the 13th doesn’t come until this week, it might as well have taken place last week.
Cape Girardeau Notre Dame visited Borgia Friday, scoring the first 13 points of the game on the way to a 13-point win, 61-48.
“I thought they played at a different tempo at the beginning,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The first quarter was a big difference and they took it to us.”
The Knights (2-2) have a busy week this week. DeSmet visits Tuesday with MICDS coming to play at Borgia Wednesday. The Knights open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play Friday at St. Mary’s.
“Games like these show you where you are and where you need to improve,” Neier said. “You’ve got to keep looking to get better.”
In Friday’s game, Cape Notre Dame netted the first 13 points before Borgia got an Alex Brinkmann basket with 1:03 to go in the opening quarter. It was 15-2 after eight minutes.
Borgia started to rally in the second quarter and it was 26-18 for the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Cape Notre Dame led 41-33 after three quarters and pulled away once again in the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were a good team,” Neier said. “We didn’t show enough patience offensively. We didn’t play with the pace where we made them work.”
Caleb LeGrand led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 points. He went 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Jake Young was next with 12 points, including one three-point basket.
Justice Thoma netted 11 points with one three-point basket.
Kam Dohogne scored 10 points with two three-point shots. His playing time was shortened due to foul trouble.
Tyler Landewee added four points and Drew Heisserer scored three on a three-point shot.
“They had a lot of subs and played pretty aggressive,” Neier said. “Right now, we have to play a little more cautious with our lack of depth.”
Cole Weber led the Knights in scoring with 18 points on six three-point baskets. He also had seven rebounds.
Brinkmann was the only other player to reach double digits with 14 points. He went 6-6 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Max Meyers scored seven points with two three-point baskets. He also had seven assists and two rebounds.
Andrew Patton netted six points with three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
Trent Strubberg knocked down a three-point basket to go with four assists and a rebound.