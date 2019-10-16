Two seasons ago, St. Francis Borgia Regional made its deepest foray into the MSHSAA Class 3 softball playoffs.
That year, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame came to Washington and held off Borgia in a slugfest during the quarterfinal round.
The two teams reprised that contest Friday afternoon with the Lady Bulldogs (24-5) winning, 12-8.
“Cape Notre Dame has a very good team,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We were able to slug it out with them for awhile, however, we eventually just fell short. It was a good test going into the final week of the season. Hopefully we can learn from our mistakes and use them to get better.”
Borgia dropped to 17-6 heading into Monday’s regular season finale at St. Dominic. That game is covered elsewhere in this section.
The Lady Knights host the Class 3 District 7 Tournament starting Wednesday. The Lady Knights are the second seed and get a bye in the opening round. Borgia will play either third-seeded Pacific or No. 6 St. Clair in the semifinals.
Sullivan is the top seed and the Lady Eagles play the survivor of Wednesday’s game between Union and Owensville. That semifinal also will be played Thursday.
Meanwhile, Cape Notre Dame is the top seed for the Class 3 District 1 Tournament.
In Friday’s game, each team scored once in the third inning before Cape Notre Dame added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Borgia scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Cape Notre Dame added four runs and Borgia scored once.
The visitors scored twice in the seventh while Borgia added three runs before the game ended.
Abi Schmidt started and went five innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out four.
Katie Kopmann pitched the final two innings, giving up five runs on nine hits and one hit batter. She struck out one.
Schmidt and Zoe Konys paced the Borgia offense with three hits apiece. Schmidt homered and Konys doubled and tripled.
Mya Hillermann and Haley Puetz had two hits each. Hillermann doubled.
Lindsey Molitor, Elizabeth Sinnott and Kopmann each had one hit. Sinnott doubled.
Hillermann and Kopmann each walked twice. Elizabeth Smith and Madison Puetz walked once. Sinnott also was hit by a pitch. Madison Puetz added a sacrifice.
Konys, Kopmann and Madison Puetz stole bases.
Schmidt and Konys scored two runs apiece. Hillermann, Smith, Madison Puetz and Maddie Ennis each scored once.
Schmidt and Sinnott each drove in two. Molitor, Kopmann and Madison Puetz had one RBI apiece.