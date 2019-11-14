It wasn’t the way the Washington football Blue Jays wanted to end the season.
But Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin feels his team can learn from Friday’s 56-7 loss at top-seeded Camdenton (11-0) in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals.
“That is where we want to be,” Heflin told his players following the game.
Heflin has made a massive impact in turning the Washington program around. Washington finished 9-2 this season with the losses coming to Camdenton and Class 5 juggernaut Ft. Zumwalt North. Two seasons ago, the Blue Jays went 0-10.
“It’s 100 percent a tribute to those kids,” Heflin said. “They did it all. It is all on them. They deserve all of the credit. A lot of kids wouldn’t do that. They decided they were going to work harder and focus on doing little things right every day and work to get better. They believe in what we are doing. We had a heck of a year.”
But Heflin has his goal set higher than this. He’s looking to take his program to the point to where it can be as strong as Camdenton.
“The blueprint has been laid,” Heflin said. “The seniors set it for these younger kids. We have a good junior class coming back and we return almost our whole defense, although we have to find some linebackers. They did a heck of a job. The kids now know what they have to do. We had a good JV season. Our freshmen didn’t lose to another freshman team, so it will be exciting to see what they can do. Hopefully, we’re reloading, not rebuilding.”
Deep Tradition
Football tradition runs as deep as the Lake of the Ozarks at the school near its banks.
Bob Shore was a hall of fame head coach at Camdenton and his son, Jeff, continues that as the team’s current head coach, but in a much different way.
The old Lakers were a three yards and cloud of dust type of running team. The new Lakers run at a fast tempo with a spread style of offense. Many times, the Lakers were launching the next play as the chain gang was getting reset.
The team has an inflatable hog and purple razorbacks on the field in honor of longtime line coach Jim “Pappy” Pirch. If Lakers and Hogs isn’t confusing enough, the fans also do their best to inspire the “Purple Haze” defense.
On the field, Camdenton quickly showed it could back up all of the glitz. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent showed his ability to turn any play into a long gain.
“He’s a heck of a high school football player,” Heflin said. “They’re a heck of a high school football team. They did a lot of stuff. The tempo was our biggest thing. They got up and got set. We struggled with that. They were able to dink and duck on us and eliminate our pass rush. That’s been our biggest strength all year.”
DeLaurent ran for a first down and soon after hit Antoine Lockhart for a 37-yard touchdown pass with only 54 seconds off of the clock.
DeLaurent chucked the ball for 376 yards and six touchdowns (25-31) in the game and a pair of two-point conversions.
Technically, DeLaurent threw for seven touchdowns, but the other one was to Washington junior Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Washington’s Touchdown
With the final seconds of the first quarter winding down, DeLaurent turned to fire a screen pass to the left side.
Hoerstkamp read the play perfectly, stepping between DeLaurent and his receiver and grabbing the ball mid-stride.
Hoerstkamp didn’t stop until 56 yards later, after he had crossed into the end zone. Blaine Straatmann’s extra-point kick with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter turned out to be Washington’s biggest highlight in the game.
“He’s a heck of a football player and that was a heck of a play,” Heflin said. “That made us look good for a second. We had some momentum and we were able to do some things. We just couldn’t consistently put things together to move the ball.”
Camdenton led 19-7 after one quarter and 34-7 at the break. It was 56-7 after three quarters.
Washington was forced to hand the keys to the offense to sophomore backup quarterback Camden Millheiser in the second quarter after senior Trevor Rinne suffered a game-ending leg injury.
“Cam brings a different element than Trevor,” Heflin said. “He’s young and he’s learning on the job. He went out there and did a good job. We had a couple of turnovers from handoffs and that’s from a lack of reps and game speed. Give him a full offseason and getting him ready for Week 1 and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Millheiser had positives, but three Washington fumbles in the second half stopped drives and gave the ball back to the Lakers.
Statistics
Washington did most of its offensive damage on the ground. Christian Meyer, one of 16 seniors on this year’s team, led the way with 13 carries for 63 yards while also catching a pass for three yards.
Senior Nate Busch ran eight times for 24 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards.
Millheiser ran four times for 24 yards. Junior Cole Nahlik had six carries for 12 yards.
Hoerstkamp was the top receiver with two catches for 27 yards. Senior Ben Gaither caught one pass for nine yards and senior Bryce Meyer had one catch for five yards.
Rinne was 1-4 for nine yards before leaving the game. Millheiser went 4-5 for 35 yards. Senior punter Kaden Golic attempted a pass on a fake punt. Golic averaged 37 yards on four punts.
Washington’s defense spent plenty of time on the field. Trying to corral DeLaurent seemed to be a Sisyphean task at times as the Camdenton quarterback was extremely mobile and seemed to know exactly where his open receivers were located.
Senior Cole Griesenauer led the defense with nine total tackles, including six solo stops.
Korey Jarrell, a sophomore, recorded seven total tackles with six solo stops.
Junior Luke Kroeter had six total tackles. Senior Connor Vollmer ended with five tackles.
Junior Seth Ruether, Meyer, senior Joe Hackmann and junior Louis Paule were credited with four tackles apiece.
Hackmann and senior Brandon Titter were credited with one sack each.
Bright Future
There’s plenty of hope for next year. Freshman Trevor Buhr made a massive impact as a defensive end and was a key part of Washington’s pass rush this season.
“Trevor is one of the best in the area as a 15-year-old,” Heflin said. “It’s exciting to see what he’ll look like in a year after being in the weight room and in a nutrition program, just getting all of those things you don’t get as a junior high school kid. It’s exciting to see.”
Buhr wasn’t the only freshman.
“Dason Gould and Clyde Hendrix stepped up and they’ve been at practice doing some really good things on the scout team,” Heflin said. There are a couple of other freshman and we’re excited to see what they can do. We’ll have some holes on offense to fill, but I think we have the guys to fill them.”
For Camdenton, Talon Randazzo caught six passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Lockhart had five catches for 99 yards and one score.
Connor Thomas caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jadin Faulconer had three catches for 40 yards. Jase Nicklas caught one pass for 44 yards.
Ryan Maasen ran for a one-yard touchdown and Evan Farris scored from 22 yards out in the third quarter to conclude the game’s scoring.
Camdenton hosts third-seeded Lebanon (9-2) Friday in the district championship game. Lebanon defeated Helias last week, 43-13.
Camdenton already has a win over it’s Highway 5 rival, winning Oct. 4, 28-0.
The winner faces the Webb City-Bolivar winner in the quarterfinals Nov. 23.
Box Score
Washington 7-0-0-0=7
Camdenton 19-15-22-0=56
First Quarter
CAM - Antoine Lockhart 37 pass from Paxton DeLaurent (Luke Galbreath kick), 11:06
CAM - Collin Thomas 24 pass from DeLaurent (kick failed), 7:17
CAM - Thomas 10 pass from DeLaurent (run failed), 4:04
WAS - Ryan Hoerstkamp 56 interception return (Blaine Straatmann kick), 0:20
Second Quarter
CAM - Talon Randazzo 18 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 8:20
CAM - Ryan Maasen 1 run (Thomas pass from DeLaurent), 0:46
Third Quarter
CAM - Randazzo 7 pass from DeLaurent (Drake Miller pass from DeLaurent), 9:45
CAM - Randazzo 22 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 6:00
CAM - Evan Farris 22 run (Galbreath kick), 0:39
Fourth Quarter
No scoring