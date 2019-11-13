Hermann dominated competition at the Class 2 District 7 volleyball tournament in Montgomery County.

And, the Lady Bearcats also dominated the all-tournament team, placing three on the seven-player first team and another on the second team.

The teams were voted on by district coaches.

Hermann’s honored players were:

• Grace Winkelmann, first team;

• Hannah Grosse, first team;

• Chloe Witte, first team; and

• Chelsey Moeckli, second team.

Runner-up Hallsville had two players named to the first team and another on the second team.

Honored were:

• Jade Melton, first team;

• Makenzie Sorrels, first team; and

• Fiona Burke, second team.

Semifinalists Montgomery County had four players honored with one on the first team.

Selected were:

• Hailey Hill, first team;

• Taylor Flake, second team;

• Anna Shaw, second team; and

• Kelsey Koch, second team.

New Haven, another semifinalist, had three on the all-district team. One made the first team and two others were on the second team.

Named to the squad were:

• McKenzie Pecaut, first team;

• Lauren Hoerstkamp, second team; and

• McKenzie Overschmidt, second team.