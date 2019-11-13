Hermann dominated competition at the Class 2 District 7 volleyball tournament in Montgomery County.
And, the Lady Bearcats also dominated the all-tournament team, placing three on the seven-player first team and another on the second team.
The teams were voted on by district coaches.
Hermann’s honored players were:
• Grace Winkelmann, first team;
• Hannah Grosse, first team;
• Chloe Witte, first team; and
• Chelsey Moeckli, second team.
Runner-up Hallsville had two players named to the first team and another on the second team.
Honored were:
• Jade Melton, first team;
• Makenzie Sorrels, first team; and
• Fiona Burke, second team.
Semifinalists Montgomery County had four players honored with one on the first team.
Selected were:
• Hailey Hill, first team;
• Taylor Flake, second team;
• Anna Shaw, second team; and
• Kelsey Koch, second team.
New Haven, another semifinalist, had three on the all-district team. One made the first team and two others were on the second team.
Named to the squad were:
• McKenzie Pecaut, first team;
• Lauren Hoerstkamp, second team; and
• McKenzie Overschmidt, second team.