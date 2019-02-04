The Wildcats were no match for the Bulldogs Tuesday.
St. Clair boys basketball (9-10) won on its home court against Cuba (1-11), 58-38.
The Bulldogs led at each interval after doubling Cuba up in the first quarter, 14-7. The score was 26-15 at the half and 38-29 after three periods.
Kamalei Bursey recorded a career high 19 points to lead St. Clair’s offense in the contest. He also grabbed six rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Michael Hughes narrowly missed on a double-double, scoring 16 points with a team high nine rebounds. Hughes also recorded one steal.
“Offensively, Kamalei Bursey and Mike Hughes led the way,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They attacked the basket well and our guards did a good job of finding them. Kamalei was 8-9 from the floor and Mike was 8-8. Both Kamalei and Mike rebounded the ball well and were the difference in the game. They controlled the game.”
Calvin Henry got into double figures with 10 points, adding four assists and one steal.
Justin Hoffman notched six points with two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Timmy Hoffman added four points with five rebounds one assist and one steal.
Tyler Stark netted two points, one rebound and one steal.
Chase Walters chipped in one point with one steal.
Pepper Stark recorded five rebounds and six assists.
“Pepper passed the ball really well and had six assists,” Isgrig said. “Pepper keeps developing as a leader for us and is becoming more vocal every game.”
Nick Dierking and Brendyn Stricker each pulled down two rebounds. Dierking made one assist.
Johnny Kindel came up with one steal, one rebound and one assist.
The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Friday on the road at Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference action. The game tips off at 7 p.m. as part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.