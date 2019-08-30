The last milestone of the football preseason came and went Friday.
The St. Clair Bulldogs are on to preparing for Week 1 of the regular season after participating in the Hillsboro preseason jamboree one week before the season starts.
St. Clair has multiple spots to fill in search of its identity for the season.
“Our kids played well considering we’ve practiced for two weeks,” Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We made mistakes but we feel our kids will grow and improve as the season moves forward.”
The team brings back 10 players and just three starters from each side of the ball after a 9-2 season.
Among the losses are the team’s quarterback, several running backs from a senior-heavy rushing rotation, an all-conference tight end, the team’s top two pass rushers and most of its starting core at linebacker.
Robbins knows replacing that much experience will take time.
“(We need to work on) fundamentals like blocking and tackling as well as missed assignments,” Robbins said. “They just need more reps.”
The Bulldogs logged their preseason snaps against Confluence Prep Academy, Affton and Cardinal Ritter.
“(There were) no real standouts,” Robbins said. “(It was) just a good team performance.”
St. Clair will open the new season on the road at Park Hills Central in Week 1.
It is the second year the two teams have played in the current series with the Bulldogs winning at home in 2018, 37-7.
St. Clair ran the ball for 399 yards and four rushing touchdowns in that contest.
Returning kicker and running back Landen Roberts, a senior this season, went 4-5 in point after tries and connected on a 28-yard field goal in Week 1 against the Rebels last year.
He also had a 62-yard run in the game’s closing minutes.