For the third consecutive season, the St. Clair Bulldogs are champions of the Salem Boys Golf Invitational.
St. Clair won the event Thursday morning, edging Cuba by one stroke for the team crown. The Bulldogs turned in a combined score of 382, topping Cuba’s 383 strokes.
Other team scores in the event included St. James (393), Houston (436), Cabool (448), Salem (449) and Viburnum (507).
St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich noted the playing conditions were tough and “super wet.”
Junior Justin Hoffman led the Bulldogs with his round of 88 and tied for second-place overall individually in the tournament.
Calvin Juergens tied for fifth place in the event, shooting a 91.
Brandon Gallegos carded a 98 to finish in 11th place.
Ryan Bozada made the top 15 with his round of 105.
St. James Dual
Tuesday, St. Clair picked up a Four Rivers Conference dual win at home, topping St. James, 193-203.
Hoffman was the individual medalist of the dual with the low score of 44. He edged St. James’ Micah Bartle by just one stroke and Isaac Helterbrand by two strokes.
Bozada and Gallegos both turned in scores of 49 for the Bulldogs. Juergens shot a 51 and Ethan Talleur carded a 53.
The other St. James scorers included Hannah Shasserre (56), Harrison Janes (56) and Brockton West (62).