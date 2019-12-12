Four St. Clair wrestlers, including three freshmen, recorded their first tournament championships of the season Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy.
St. Clair recorded 159.5 points in the event to place second in the team standings. Ft. Zumwalt South was the winning team with 181.5 points.
“We had an outstanding day of wrestling at the Westminster tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We finished in second place but were still in contention for the lead until very late in the day. Our pin total was a huge factor in our success earning bonus points for winning by fall in 19 bouts.”
Senior Dalton Thompson was the individual champion at 160 pounds for the Bulldogs. Freshmen Cameron Simcox (132), Brock Woodcock (120) and Ryan Meek (106) each won their respective divisions.
“All four of our champions won virtually every match in completely dominant fashion,” Hughes said. “Our coaching staff was pleased with the way they all fought hard to win by pin in every match and in most cases they did.”
Simcox was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
In the 132-pound championship match, Simcox pinned St. Charles West’s Ronald Watson in 1:02.
Prior to that, Simcox knocked off Ste. Genevieve senior Jacob Dickens by a 7-2 decision. Dickens was the sixth-place Class 2 state wrestler at 132 pounds in 2018-19.
Simcox’s other match resulted in a victory by pin against Westminster’s Nolan Jones in 3:11.
Thompson, a three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist, went 4-0 at the tournament. In the first three rounds, he won a 5-3 decision against Jaren Foster (St. Charles West) and pinned both Bret Bieser (Ste. Genevieve, 2:36) and James Seitzer (Orchard Farm, 2:45).
In the championship match, Thompson won a 15-3 major decision against Brandon Vogt (Ft. Zumwalt South).
Meek posted a 5-0 record with four wins by pin and one by medical forfeit. Meek pinned Wesley Rye (Westminster, 0:59), Gavin Sydnor (St. Charles West, 1:22), Jeremy Goslin (Orchard Farm, 1:08) and Devon Deckelman (Washington, 0:16).
Woodcock received a bye into the quarterfinals where he pinned Washington’s Ben Griffen in 2:56 and then Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McNeal in 4:19 in the semifinal round.
For the 120-pound championship match, Woodcock won by technical fall, 15-0, against Mehlville’s Andrew Hutson.
Others placing for the Bulldogs included Gabe Martinez (second place at 113 pounds), Ryan Barrett (third at 182), Damien McCoy (fourth at 285) and Connor Sikes (fourth at 125).
Martinez posted a 2-1 record with wins by pin against Dalton Kuhn (Timberland, 1:39) and Morgan Oser (St. Charles West, 4:53). His one loss came by pin against tournament champion Colton King (DeSmet).
“Gabe has great speed and endurance and is constantly on the attack,” Hughes said.
Barrett picked up two wins and two losses in his division. The wins came by pin against William Vaughn (Ste. Genevieve, 3:16) and Cross Mollerus (Orchard Farm, 5:24). The losses were against Washington’s Collin Muller and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Kolby Conklin, both by pin.
Sikes gained two wins, pinning both Jake Hausler (MICDS, 1:15) and Alex Nickelson (Ste. Genevieve, 5:06). His two loss were both against St. Charles West’s Evan Parker.
McCoy pinned Nat Bilderback (MICDS, 1:57) and won a 7-5 decision against Zach Litton (Ste. Genevieve). He was defeated by Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer by pin in the semifinals and then by Ste. Genevieve’s Ryan Schmelzle in the third-place match.
Wrestling at 145 pounds, John Davenport Cortivo gained eight points for the Bulldogs with a pair of wins by pin in his first two matches, besting Toby Moore (DeSmet, 0:22) and Jared Douglas (Timberland, 0:51). Brett St. John (Westminster) pinned Davenport Cortivo in the semifinals, as did Colby Detchemendy (Ft. Zumwalt South) in the consolation semifinals.
Bass Hughes (138) and Caleb Hooks (170) both competed for St. Clair and went 0-2 in the tournament.