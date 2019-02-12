The St. Clair Bulldogs are holding their ground in the Four Rivers Conference.
St. Clair (10-11) bounced back from its first conference loss of the season at Sullivan on Friday and improved to 3-1 in conference play Tuesday with a 59-45 win at home against St. James (12-10, 1-3).
The Tigers led through the first half with a 14-8 edge at the end of the first quarter and a 29-27 lead at intermission.
However, St. Clair overtook St. James in the third quarter and took a 45-43 lead into the final eight minutes. The Bulldogs dominated the final period, 14-2.
“Tuesday was a huge win for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played a great fourth quarter and came away with a big conference win. We had a lot of kids step up in different ways and this was a team win. In the fourth quarter we held them to two points and held them scoreless the first 7 1/2 minutes.”
Calvin Henry led the St. Clair scoresheet with 17 points. He added six assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Justin Hoffman posted 11 points with three rebounds and a steal.
“Timmy Hoffman and Justin Hoffman gave us a huge spark off the bench,” Isgrig said. “Justin hit three threes in the second half for us and finished with 11 points. Justin and Calvin played really well off each other and connected numerous times in the third and fourth quarter.”
Michael Hughes and Tyler Stark each added eight points.
Hughes grabbed a team high 11 rebounds and made two assists and two steals.
Stark contributed two assists.
Kamalei Bursey turned in six points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Timmy Hoffman notched five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Pepper Stark had four points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Tyler Recker posted 19 points for the Tigers, followed by Andrew Branson (16 points), Austin Ridenhour (seven) and Drew Moritz (three).
“We were having a lot of trouble staying in front of Recker and Branson, and in the fourth quarter we had Timmy and Kamalei guard them,” Isgrig said. “They did a great job keeping them out of the lane and our team did a better job helping in the fourth quarter. Timmy and Justin came in and gave us a big spark when we needed it. Timmy’s defense in the fourth quarter was one of the main reasons we went on the run we did.”
The Bulldogs will host New Haven Friday at 7 p.m. in another conference matchup.