The St. Clair cross country team got an early start on most Missouri teams by running out of state on Labor Day weekend.
Running at the Memphis Twilight Classic Saturday, the St. Clair girls finished 19th and the boys 33rd. Huntsville (Ala.) turned in the lowest score of the competition, winning the boys race with 40 points. Daviess County (Ky.) scored 84 points to win on the girls side.
The St. Clair girls recorded a team score of 524 and the boys scored 891.
“I am pleased with how the meet went and believe we got the first meet jitters out,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
Senior Evan Allen of Chester County (Tenn.) turned in the fastest time, winning the boys race in 15:25.26.
Freshman Ciara O’Shea of Madison Central (Ky.) was the girls winner in 18:07.17.
“On the girls side, freshman Hanna Spoon had a great meet,” Martin said. “She really excelled (in) the latter half of the race. Her time was one of the fastest times I’ve had a girl run at Memphis and she is going to have a promising career.”
Spoon led St. Clair with a finish in 87th place in 22:56.39.
Olivia Pratt also made it into the top 100, finishing 98th in 23:20.91.
Other runners for the Lady Bulldogs were Alyssa McCormack (110th, 23:50.01), Arin Halmich (142nd, 24:44.8), Elexis Wohlgemuth (147th, 24:53.64), Melodi Miller (167th, 25:23.72) and Alana Hinson (192nd, 26:10.78).
“One of our seniors, Alana Hinson, ran very hard,” Martin said. “She was faster than last year at the same meet. Alana is the ultimate teammate, cheering everyone on and setting a positive example for the team.”
On the boys side, sophomore Case Busse posted the top time for the Bulldogs in 18:53.61, finishing 113th overall.
Senior Austin Duff followed Busse in 171st place in 19:47.75.
The next three runners to cross the finish for St. Clair were all three freshmen — Jonathan Brewer (214th, 20:32.23), Logan Smith (238th, 21:16.64) and Aiden McCormack (243rd, 21:23.29).
“Our boys team ran hard. Case Busse posted his second-fastest time ever and is looking to have a fantastic season. Our freshmen boys posted solid times for their first ever high school race.”
Rounding out the times for St. Clair were John Davenport Cortivo (259th, 21:45.07) and Austin Tobben (271st, 22:22.48).
St. Clair will next run Saturday at Arcadia Valley.