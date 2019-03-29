You’ve heard that the early bird gets the worm, but Saturday it was the Bulldogs that got up early and scored all the runs.
In a 9:30 a.m. game that ultimately decided fifth place in the Four Rivers Baseball Classic, St. Clair (2-1) pitched a combined shutout against Pacific (1-2), 5-0. In the other two games at Pacific in the tournament’s silver consolation round, Sullivan defeated both teams to win the round-robin style final round and finish fourth overall.
St. Clair scored once in the top of the first inning before adding two more runs in the third and two in the fourth. The Bulldogs outhit the Indians, 6-3.
Michael Hughes earned the win on the mound. He threw five innings and struck out five while allowing three hits and three walks.
“Michael Hughes came out and threw five good innings for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “He pumped strikes and kept Pacific off balance all game long. We played good defense behind him and we had some timely hits. I was proud of our effort and our focus.”
Wes Hinson closed out the win, pitching the final two innings. He surrendered no hits, but issued two walks and struck out two.
For Pacific, Tyler Anderson was the pitcher of record, pitching the first 2.2 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Tanner Biedenstein went the rest of the way on the mound. He allowed two runs in 4.1 innings and allowed three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
“They just came out ready to go and we were still on our heels,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “They put it to us. We are still looking to get the bats going and they never did. (We) had a few opportunities to score and couldn’t come up with a big hit.”
St. Clair spread six hits out among six batters. Hughes and Landon Roberts both doubled. Blaine Downey, Sam Oermann, Johnny Kindel and Dalton Thompson each singled.
Roberts walked twice and scored twice.
Cole Venable, Downey and Zach Teems each scored a run.
Roberts, Venable, Hughes, Downey and Kindel picked up one RBI apiece.
Teems walked twice. Hughes and Kindel both reached base on balls once.
Venable delivered a sacrifice fly, which plated Roberts for the game’s first run.
Timmy Hoffman and Thompson contributed with sacrifice bunts.
Kindel, Thompson and Venable each stole a base.
The Indians picked up three hits, all singles from Alec Lonsberry, Dylan Myers and Carter Myers.
Jayden Mach walked twice. Jordan Cowsert, Lonsberry and Nicholas Hoerchler each drew a walk.
Lonsberry stole a base.
The Bulldogs next play Wednesday on the road at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Pacific returns to action Thursday at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional, also at 4:30 p.m.