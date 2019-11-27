New faces will be in the starting lineup for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs this season.
Senior point guard Calvin Henry is the lone returning starter from last year’s 11-16 team, in which St. Clair tied for third place in the Four Rivers Conference.
Head Coach Tim Isgrig returns this season, assisted by Dale Wunderlich and Michael Hinrichs.
Henry was the team’s top scorer a year ago with 12.6 points per game along with 3.19 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.04 steals per night.
While Henry is the only starter returning, the team’s sixth man, senior guard Justin Hoffman expects to step into the lineup after being the team’s fourth-highest scorer in 2018-19 at 7.2 points per game.
Other returners from last season’s varsity roster include senior guard Johnny Kindel and senior forward Nick Dierking.
The Bulldogs have 20 players in total out for the program to be split between the varsity and JV.
Among the fresh faces to the varsity is senior Dayton Turner, who played in all 26 games at point guard for Washington as a freshman in the 2016-17 season.
The Bulldogs also add four juniors to the varsity who have stood out in other sports prior to this season.
At forward, St. Clair adds Chase Walters (football and baseball) and Blaine Downey (baseball). The backcourt is bolstered by the additions of Wes Hinson (football and baseball) and Zach Browne (soccer).
“We have a lot of spots to fill from last season with only one returning starter but we have nine kids competing for playing time,” Isgrig said. “We are going to be more versatile and our seniors are doing a great job leading the way. The kids are hungry and have been practicing and competing at a high level.”
Behind Union (7-0) and Sullivan (6-1) last season, the Four Rivers Conference was a tight race. Both the Wildcats and Eagles were hit hard by graduation, making the conference even more wide open this year. St. James appears to be the early favorite after advancing to the Class 3 state quarterfinals last season and bringing back the bulk of its roster.
“I think our whole conference is going to be tough,” Isgrig said. “Every team is well coached and every conference game will be competitive. St. James is a tough team with a lot of returning players. They are picked to win the conference and always compete at a really high level. Sullivan and Hermann are both district champions from last year that are well coached and always prepared. Union, Pacific, and New Haven play as hard as any teams you will see and all play physical and tough. Owensville brings back a lot of players and will be much improved. Our conference is competitive every year and this year every game will be super competitive.”
The Bulldogs were scheduled to open the season on the road this coming Tuesday against Valley Park with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.