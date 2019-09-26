Overcoming three turnovers and penalties, the St. Clair Bulldogs rallied past Sullivan Friday in St. Clair, 17-6.
St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) trailed Sullivan (1-3, 0-2), 6-3, with just under eight minutes to play before scoring two unanswered touchdowns to win the Four Rivers Conference game.
The Bulldogs had one score and two drives called back on penalties in the first half. St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins says the team talked about not beating themselves during halftime.
“We left points on the board early, we had a touchdown called back and had to settle for a field goal,” said Robbins. “We were able to get some things going in the second half, we didn’t have quite as many turnovers or penalties, which made a big difference in the first half. At halftime we talked about not beating ourselves, we would get something going and a penalty would bring it back. When you are not as explosive as you would like to be and you have to earn everything, a 10-yard holding call makes a huge difference.”
Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, the Eagles recovered a fumble on the Bulldog 25 but were unable to convert any points from it. Sullivan Head Coach Cody Davis says his team needs to take advantage of those situations.
“We just need to continue to work on discipline and execution,” said Davis. “When we get the opportunities presented to us, we need to take them. We cannot go backward in those situations.”
With St. Clair trailing 10-6 and facing a third down and long in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs converted on a big play to change the momentum. Dalton Thompson completed a pass to Cole Venable for 32 yards to the Sullivan 40-yard line. Venable went up and took the pass out of the hands of the Sullivan defender. Robbins said that was a huge play that sparked the team.
“Huge momentum thing right there,” said Robbins. “It looked when the ball was in the air it was going to be picked, then Cole stole it from him. Hats off to him, I am really proud of him going up and taking the ball. The ball is ours and he went up and got it.”
Sullivan committed their first penalties of the game after that. Both were personal fouls that helped contribute to St. Clair’s next score. The penalties hurt, but Davis says it is something they will fix.
“The penalties are killers it’s an emotional game and it’s football,” said Davis. “Those penalties, there is no excuse for them but at the same time our kids are passionate, our coaches are passionate. We will get it fixed and we will be were we want to be.”
Robbins says while his team may be small in size and number, but they are large in heart.
“We don’t have a ton of depth,” said Robbins. “We talked about it with the kids, they know that and that’s OK. They have 11 on the field and we have 11 on the field, so that is kind of how we attack it. This is a gutsy bunch, gritty bunch, we are undersized and don’t clock in a 4.6 (second) 40-(yard dash). We don’t have anything like that we just have a lot of heart and I will take that.”
Davis says his team is not quite there, but they are getting there.
“I keep saying this every week, I am so proud of our guys,” said Davis. “We fought, we battled, just a few things here ant there we need to get corrected. Just not quite ready as a program to take the next step we need to be at to come out on top of games like this.”
It was a hard-fought game and both coaches gave both teams credit.
“We played a good team tonight,” said Robbins. “Give Sullivan credit. They played their butts off. Give our kids credit, they kept plugging away in the second half. We had a bend-but-don’t-break defense that only allowed one touchdown. The offense kept grinding and grinding, then found something that would pop.”
“St. Clair is an established program and we played with them all night,” said Davis. “That was a physical game and we held our own tonight. That was the first time we held our own in a physical game like that, so the future is bright and exciting. You can’t knock our kids’ efforts, I am so proud of them.”
Week 5 Preview
St. Clair will travel to Union (3-1, 2-0) in a matchup of Four Rivers Conference unbeatens and Robbins said he will find out what his team is made of. Union gave St. Clair its only loss heading into district action last year on its way to winning the conference championship.
“We have a heck of a test next week,” said Robbins. “We will kind of see what we are made of. We are going to play the best team in the area, bar none. We have got our work cut out.”
Sullivan will travel to Pacific (0-4, 0-2) in a game with both teams looking for their first conference win.
“Pacific is big, they are fast and physical,” said Davis. “(Pacific Head) Coach (Clint) Anderson does a really good job with Pacific. They are kind of in the same boat we are as a program. They are just on the other side of some plays here and there.”
Stats
St. Clair was led offensively in rushing by Lance McCoy with 10 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown. Shane Stanfill had eight carries for 37 yards, followed by Thompson 10 carries 32 yards. Landen Roberts had two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown followed by Dayton Turner’s seven carries for two yards.
Thompson was 2-4 passing for 65 yards. Venable made one reception for 40 yards and Turner one reception for 25 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by a strong performance from Ryan Barrett with nine tackles, nine assists and a fumble recovery. Brendyn Stricker was next with five tackles, five assists and a sack.
With three tackles each was Lance McCoy (one assist), Wes Hinson (eight assists), following with two tackles each were Thompson (10 assists), Dakota Gotsch (one assist), and Damien McCoy (three assists). Rounding out the defense with one tackle each were Mardariries Miles, Venable (one assist), Roberts (two assists) and Turner.
Sullivan stats were not available as of print deadline.
Game Summary
The game started off in the usual way for the Bulldogs until the mistakes came. Sullivan received the opening kick off and the Bulldogs forced a three and out. St. Clair took over at the Eagle 42, driving down to the 21. From there Roberts ran it in, but that is when the mistakes started. A holding call negated the touchdown and the Bulldogs had to settle for a Roberts’ field goal of 24 yards.
After another Eagle three-and-out on offense, the Bulldogs started driving again. After a Bulldog first down inside Eagle territory, the Bulldogs were penalized for a chop block, killing the drive.
On subsequent possessions, the Bulldogs turned it over and had another drive-killing penalty to make the score 3-0 at half.
The Eagles took advantage of a Bulldog fumble, recovering it on the St. Clair 40, leading to a Lucas Glaser two-yard score. The extra point was no good making it 6-3 Sullivan.
St. Clair continued to hurt themselves in the second half, losing another fumble and a penalty until Venable made the play of the night stealing the pass from the Sullivan defender. This seemed to get the Bulldogs going as they scored two touchdowns on runs of eight yards by Roberts and 29 by McCoy to improve to 4-0 with a 17-6 win.
Box Score
S-0-0-6-0=6
SC-3-0-0-14=17
First Quarter
SC-Landen Roberts 24 FG 2:50
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
S-Lucas Glaser 2 run (kick failed), 8:34
Fourth Quarter
SC-Roberts 8 run (Roberts kick) 7:49
SC-Lance McCoy 29 run (Roberts kick) 3:12