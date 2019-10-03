Give an edge in the Four Rivers Conference standings to the St. Clair Bulldogs.
St. Clair (5-0, 3-0) defeated its rival and reigning league champion Union (3-2, 2-1), 32-12, Friday night at Stierberger Stadium.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins felt his team had one of its best performances of the year.
“That was fun,” said Robbins. “That was the best we played all year and we picked a dang good time to do that. I am tickled pink with our kids, their efforts and their grit.”
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl knows it was a tough loss.
“No doubt, it was a tough one to lose,” said Grahl. “We talked all week that St. Clair is going to be very well-coached, they are going to be physical and they are going to be good up front. We knew it was going to come down to the trenches. Unfortunately tonight we were not able to establish ourselves early enough and that’s the outcome you get.”
St. Clair controlled the ball throughout the game, running 63 plays to Union’s 46 and controlling the clock for more than 34 minutes of the game.
Robbins says it was important to limit the amount of times the Wildcats offense had opportunities to score.
“I don’t think we threw it tonight and we really didn’t want to,” said Robbins. “We wanted to eat the clock. When you play an offense like that who are as high scoring as they are you have to minimize their possessions and their time of possession. You have to eat the clock and hope you can get a couple of stops. Kudos to our defense, they played a whale of a game tonight.”
Grahl says the long drives by the Bulldogs took a toll on his team.
“Just those long drives when you are on the field that long is going to take a toll,” said Grahl. “As they continued to gain confidence it just became harder and harder on us, overall a tough night. We are a quick strike offense, we are still trying to establish ourselves as a team that can grind it out on the ground. I think you will see us continue to make strides toward that.”
The Bulldogs were led by seniors Dalton Thompson offensively and Ryan Barrett defensively. Robbins says the play of his two senior all-state players does not surprise him.
“Those two are the same grade of players,” said Robbins. “Ryan is a warrior, he is all-state for a reason. He has played a lot of football here and has started for four years since he was a freshman. I watched him growing up and knew he was going to be a good one. He has not disappointed. Dalton is a returning all-state player also. He stepped it up tonight offensively because he knew we needed it. You can tell when he wanted to take the game over because he did it, so hat’s off to him.”
Robbins knows his team can continue its pace in the Four Rivers Conference.
“What is crazy is I know we can play better,” Robbins said. “We are just going to keep chugging along and enjoy the season. I don’t think anybody thought we would be 5-0 right now. If our kids maintain the same mental attitude and the underdog role we have been blessed with, we will keep on improving and have a chance at a nice season.”
Grahl says his team did not perform offensively the way they had in the previous weeks, but his kids will not quit.
“It was a close game,” said Grahl. “Offensively we weren’t able to get going the way we had the last couple of weeks. That was a step back for us, we have the athletes to put more than two scores on the board. Our kids are naturally mentally tough kids, they come in mentally tough and they are winners at the end of the day. They want to win, and I am pleased with that, the execution is just not there.”
Week 6
St. Clair will stay home next week to face St. James (0-5, 0-3) for Homecoming and Robbins knows it will take concentration to prepare.
“St. James is Homecoming Week,” said Robbins. “So we will have all kinds of distractions to look forward to and it will be a fun week.”
Union travels to undefeated Bolivar (5-0) and Grahl says the trip will be something they will need to deal with.
“It is a long trip and we are not used to traveling as far,” said Grahl. “It’s going to take a great week of practice, they run a similar spread offense as we do so it will be something different for us this week.”
Stats
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Thompson who rushed 20 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Lance McCoy rushed 13 times for 77 yards.
Shane Stanfill had nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and was followed by Trent Balderson with nine carries for 32 yards.
Rounding out the offense was Landen Roberts with three carries for 26 yards and a 41-yard field goal. Dayton Turner added one carry for two yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Barrett who had three tackles, three assists and 2.5 sacks.
Next was Roberts with three tackles and one assist, Turner added three tackles, two assists and one interception. With two tackles each were Wes Hinson (two assists and a half-sack) and Lance McCoy (three assists).
With one tackle each were Thompson (one assist), Brendyn Stricker (three assists, one sack), Damien McCoy (four assists) and Cole Venable (one assist). Recording an assist each were Mardariries Miles and Wyatt Strothcamp.
Union was led offensively by Derek Hulsey who was 8-19 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Liam Hughes was 1-1 passing for three yards.
Peyton Burke led all receivers with four receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Next was Chase Mehler with three receptions 41 yards and a touchdown.
Matt Bray had one reception for 21 yards and Donavan Rutledge added one reception for four yards.
Bray led the Union rushing attack with 11 carries for 56 yards, Gavin Wencker had four rushes for 14 yards and Hulsey had eight rushes for two yards.
Defensively recording five tackles each for the Wildcats were Wencker (six assists), Mason Bailey (five assists) and Nick Luechtefeld (five assists).
Zac Elias had four tackles (five assists) and Hunter Grafrath ended with two tackles (11 assists).
With one tackle each were Alton Hubbard (seven assists), Zeek Koch (seven assists) and David Clark (three assists).
Burke recorded one assist, Tristan Eads had four assists, Joshua Meyer two assists and Christophe Poinsett and Hayden Harker had one assist apiece.
Emotional Night
It was an emotional night for Robbins and Assistant Coach Travis Johnson that made the victory extra special.
“I just told the kids it was a year anniversary that Coach Johnson’s dad passed, a guy who I was good friends with, and my dad passed also,” said Robbins. We didn’t talk about it, but Coach Johnson and I knew it was this week. This game meant a lot to me and him. Last year, we felt we had a better team and didn’t come into game and play very well. We didn’t make excuses, they just whipped our tails. I think the roles were a little bit reversed this year, everyone thought they were supposed to win, so hats off to our kids. We are a little emotional about that, we didn’t make it about that but from a personal standpoint it is a huge win for us, they are up there smiling down.”
St. Clair had one score called back due to a penalty and a drive that ended on a fumble. Robbins says his team can get better, they have to cut out the mistakes.
“We left points on the board,” said Robbins. “That is what we talked about at halftime, there are no adjustments to be made. We just need to make sure we keep our hands where they need to be, and we are not killing ourselves with foolish penalties.”
Key Plays
Both teams scored on their first possession of the game, Union on a 53-yard pass from Hulsey to Burke, the extra point was no good leaving Union up 6-0 at the 10:35 mark.
The Bulldogs answered on a 17-yard run by Thompson and Roberts added the extra point to give St. Clair the lead 7-6.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half. St. Clair had two opportunities on drives, one ending on a fumble and the other was a touchdown called back for holding leaving the score 7-6 at halftime.
The Bulldogs took the kickoff to start the second half and drove 80 yards using up 7:49 scoring on a one-yard run by Stanfill and the extra point by Roberts.
Union answered right back on a 35-yard pass from Hulsey to Mehler but could not convert the two-point conversion trailing 14-12.
St. Clair used up the last 2:48 of the third quarter and the first 4 minutes and 14 seconds of the fourth converting on a 41-yard field goal in a crosswind to go up 17-12.
The Wildcats started from their own 17-yard line with a drive to take the lead. With a fourth and six at their own 33 the Wildcats went for the first down. Barrett sacked Hulsey on fourth down, giving St. Clair the ball.
From there Thompson took over on offense, getting touchdown runs of 13 and 34 yards to make the final score, 32-12.