Another dual and another win for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair won its third consecutive boys wrestling dual of the season Wednesday at SLUH, 52-30.
The Bulldogs won six matches by forfeit, two by pin and one by major decision. SLUH gained three wins by pin and two by forfeit.
“Our win over SLUH was fairly one-sided and unfortunately we had (six) wrestlers who did not have a match due to forfeits,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “In contested matches, we won three of six bouts.”
Dalton Thompson (160) and Cameron Simcox (132) were St. Clair’s winners by pin.
Thompson covered Augustus Lodholz in 1:08.
Simcox finished off Leo Wagner in 2:56.
Connor Sikes gained a win for the Bulldogs at 126 pounds with a 15-5 major decision against Will Coovert.
Ryan Meek (106), Gabe Martinez (113), Brock Woodcock (120), Bass Hughes (138), John Davenport Cortivo (145) and Damien McCoy (285) each gained six points for St. Clair without opposition.
The Bulldogs forfeited weights at 195 to SLUH’s Kevin Flack and 220 to Darvin Lavine.
SLUH’s Jack Onder pinned William Dobbs in 49 seconds of the 152-pound match.
Logan Neumann won the 170-pound match against Caleb Hooks in 10 seconds.
Bobby Conroy pinned Ryan Barrett right at the two-minute mark at 182 pounds.
St. Clair will next wrestle at the Union Tournament this Friday and Saturday.