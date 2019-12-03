St. Clair came out of halftime on a roll.
The Bulldogs (1-0) opened up a big lead after the intermission on the road at Valley Park (0-1) Tuesday to win the boys basketball season opener, 71-42.
The teams were tied at 12-12 after one period and the Bulldogs went into the locker room at the intermission with a 29-23 edge.
St. Clair then outscored Valley Park, 19-6, in the third quarter to take a 48-29 advantage into the final period.
The Bulldogs didn’t slow down as they added 23 more points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“I thought our kids did a really good job listening and executing halftime adjustments on both sides of the court,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “In the first half, (Billy) Cahalane hurt us and had 10 points. In the second half, we did a better job helping inside on him and held him to two in the second half. Offensively, we shot too many threes in the first half and the second half we attacked the basket better and got more post touches.”
Dayton Turner led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points.
Calvin Henry was right behind him with 17 points.
Chase Walters (12 points) and Zach Browne (11) also ended in double figures.
Justin Hoffman added nine points, Nick Dierking two and Wes Hinson two.
Walters led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 11.
Johnny Kindel and Turner each grabbed seven rebounds.
Dierking and Hinson both finished with four rebounds.
Browne and Blaine Downey both picked up two rebounds.
Turner made five assists.
Walters and Henry were credited with four assists apiece.
Hoffman chipped in two assists.
Kindel, Dierking, Hinson and Downey made one assist apiece.
Henry picked up seven steals.
Browne and Turner each stole three.
Walters grabbed two steals and Downey and Hoffman both stole one.
“It was a good way to start our season and we had nine kids chip in, in different ways,” Isgrig said. “I thought we did a really good job of playing together and moving the basketball. We rebounded well as a group. It was a night where we shot the ball poorly from the outside, but we scored in other ways and we had really good balance. We had five kids with nine points or more and our bench really gave us a good spark. Defensively, we did some good things, we just (have) a lot to clean up. We executed the defensive game plan pretty well and we took four charges, which we loved to see in our first game.”
The Bulldogs will next play in the FCNB Bank-It Tournament at Sullivan. The tournament starts Monday, but St. Clair doesn’t play until the second day, taking on the host team in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.