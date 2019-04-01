The golf Bulldogs got into the win column Wednesday.
St. Clair picked up its first golf victory of the spring, 184-247, against Four Rivers Conference opponent Owensville in the dual match at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Individual medalist honors went to Ryan Bozada, who led the Bulldogs with his round of 42.
Justin Hoffman finished just one shot behind his teammate at 43 for the round.
Calvin Juergens shot a 49 and Ethan Talleur a 50 to round out the team scores.
Brandon Gallegos added a 52 for St. Clair.
The Dutchmen’s top performer, Gage Barnett, carded a 56.
Hunter Hutchison shot a 58, Blaine Reed a 63, Elijah Waters a 70 and Alexis Snodgrass a 74.
St. Clair is next scheduled to tee off Wednesday at home against St. James in another conference dual at 4:30 p.m.