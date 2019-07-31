The season ended sooner than they wanted, but the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs kept themselves in contention.
While finishing 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference, St. Clair finished just two games behind the co-champions of Hermann and Union. The Bulldogs were even responsible for one of Hermann’s two conference losses on the season.
St. Clair posted a 7-12 record on the campaign and made a first-round exit in the district tournament against Owensville in a 1-0 game.
“Unfortunately we did not meet our goals for this season,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “But, I thought we all learned from our mistakes that we made. This year was sort of an eye-opening experience. This is not an easy game, especially at the varsity level. It is going to take a lot of focus and hard work to become the team we all know we can be.”
Lundy identified senior pitcher, catcher and infielder Michael Hughes as one of the standout performers of the season.
Hughes batted .396 on the season with seven doubles, one home run and 17 runs batted in. His home run was a three-run shot that concluded a 10-0 victory against New Haven.
On the mound, Hughes posted a 3-2 record with a 3.56 earned run average and 11 strikeouts over 19.2 innings pitched.
“He was one of our senior leaders and he did a great job of being focused and ready to play every single day,” Lundy said. “If you aren’t ready, then this game will make you pay and he understands that. Landen Roberts was another standout. He is a sophomore and he seems to understand, like Mike, that this game takes a lot of focus and preparation. He had a great year because of his mindset and I look forward to coaching him the next few years.”
Roberts was the team leader in batting average at .404. He posted team highs in hits (23), total bases (29, tied with Hughes) and stolen bases (11). Roberts doubled six times and collected seven RBIs on the year.
Cole Venable stepped into a starting role for the Bulldogs in right field and led the team in runs scored with 13.
“Cole Venable had a really nice sophomore year,” Lundy said. “He really worked on his game in the offseason and he had a really nice year. If you put in the work, the results are going to follow. Chase Walters switched positions this year from catcher to third base and he really worked hard to become a very good defensive third baseman. He was extremely coachable. I was very impressed by him this year.”
In addition to Hughes, the Bulldogs will graduate seniors Zach Teems, Timmy Hoffman and Bailey Smith from this roster.
“Michael Hughes is one of the best kids you will meet,” Lundy said. “He was a leader for us and did whatever I asked him to do. Zach Teems was my second baseman and he was a great leader as well. He was always focused and always ready to play. Timmy Hoffman is extremely coachable and a great athlete at our school. He did everything to the best of his ability and I always knew Timmy was going to give me his all. Bailey Smith was a kid who would do anything I asked of him. He was a great leader for the team and he did a great job, no matter the role he had. Honestly these seniors are such great kids, I could say the exact same thing about all of them. This program is really going to miss these four. I am going to miss these four and I know the other coaches are as well.”
The midseason win on the road at Hermann in nine innings, 3-2, stands out among the team’s achievements this spring.
“Michael Hughes pitched eight innings and gave up two runs,” Lundy said. “He put us on his back that day and we came out with a huge conference win. Hermann tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh inning, but we kept grinding and we came out with the win.”
While the team will lose four seniors and three everyday starters from the roster, St. Clair can expect to bring back the bulk of its roster in 2020.
“I was not satisfied with how the season went, but I know we have the ability to be a good team,” Lundy said. “I am excited for next year. We have seven players returning next year who had significant playing time. We are really going to miss our four seniors, but I really like our core that is coming back next year. I am excited to see the jump my sophomores make to their junior year as well as the juniors becoming seniors. It’s going to take focus and hard work, but I know we have the talent to be successful.”