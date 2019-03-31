The Slugfest went the Bulldogs’ way. The pitcher’s duel did not.
De Soto (5-2) picked up a 2-0 win on the road at St. Clair in nonleague play Tuesday behind the complete game shutout of pitcher Brycen Kingsland. The Bulldogs (3-3) rebounded the next day to pound out an 11-10 win at Hillsboro (2-2).
“Hillsboro is a good team and it took some maturity to hold onto that win at their place,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “It was a stressful game, but it was a huge win for us.”
Hillsboro
The Hawks trailed by four runs going into the home half of the seventh inning and managed to push across three runs in the frame, but could not catch the Bulldogs.
St. Clair started off the scoring by picking up two runs in the top of the third inning and then added another two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames before tacking on four runs in the top of the sixth. The Bulldogs scored what proved to be an important insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Hillsboro was held off the scoreboard for the first five innings, but rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth before falling one run short in the seventh.
“We were up 10-0 going into the sixth inning and Hillsboro started driving the ball with authority,” Lundy said. “They are a good-hitting team, but we made some errors behind our pitchers and you cannot give a good-hitting team extra outs. We ended up weathering the storm.”
Bailey Smith earned the win on the mound for St. Clair. He threw the first five shutout innings before exiting after 5.1 frames, having allowed four runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in the game.
“Bailey Smith did an outstanding job,” Lundy said. “It was his first start of the year and he kept Hillsboro off balance all game long. Bailey is one of our senior leaders and I am extremely proud of him. He does whatever is asked of him. He is the ultimate team player.”
Wes Hinson threw one inning and allowed six runs, two earned, on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Blaine Downey recorded the final two outs. He surrendered no runs on one hit.
St. Clair tallied 17 hits in the game. Four came off the bat of Johnny Kindel, all singles.
Kindel scored three runs, as did Cole Venable. Michael Hughes scored twice. Downey, Sam Oermann, and Dalton Thompson each scored once.
Thompson turned in three hits. Landen Roberts, Venable, Downey and Oermann rapped out two hits each. Hughes and Zach Teems delivered one hit each.
While he didn’t get a hit, Timmy Hoffman did drive in two runs in the contest. Downey and Oermann each collected two RBIs as well. Hughes, Kindel, Thompson and Teems all drove in a run.
Venable and Hughes each drew two walks. Oermann reached on a hit by pitch.
Roberts picked up a stolen base.
De Soto
Kingsland allowed just two hits and walked none with seven strikeouts over seven innings to outduel St. Clair’s Oermann.
Oermann went 5.1 innings and surrendered two runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Downey pitched in relief and allowed no runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout in 1.2 innings.
Roberts and Thompson each recorded a hit for the Bulldogs, both singles.
Thompson stole two bases and Roberts stole one.
St. Clair will next be in action Friday at St. Francis Borgia Regional. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs begin their league action with a Four Rivers Conference game Monday at Owensville.
First pitch at Memorial Park is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.