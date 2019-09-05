If the Rebels thought they were going to get even, St. Clair made them think again.
For the second season in a row, St. Clair football opened the season 1-0 with a victory against Park Hills Central (0-1). The score was much more competitive in the rematch this season with St. Clair going on the road to notch a 17-14 victory.
In the season opener at St. Clair the previous year, the Bulldogs toasted Park Hills Central, 37-7.
This season’s first win has St. Clair currently in fourth place in the Class 3 District 2 standings behind St. Francis Borgia Regional (1-0), Sullivan (1-0) and Roosevelt (0-1).
Borgia, which defeated Pacific, 38-0, in Week 1, leads the standings with 43 points. Sullivan sits in second with 36 points and Roosevelt in third with 36. Roosevelt started the season with a 28-24 loss at home against Class 6 opponent Troy.
The Bulldogs hold a current tally of 23 points. Rounding out the standings are Lutheran South (0-1, seven points), Bayless (0-1, -3), Owensville (0-1, -3) and Confluence Prep (0-1, -3).
St. Clair bested the Rebels this season in a contest that saw both teams find the end zone twice. However, the Bulldogs added a two-point conversion and a defensive safety while Park Hills Central settled for a successful point after try following both its scores.
“(It was a) hard-fought game that went down to the wire,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said.
After the Rebels drew first blood with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, St. Clair’s defense got on the board with a safety. The Bulldogs pinned the Rebels deep in their own territory and a bad snap on a punt sent the ball out of the back of the end zone to give St. Clair two points.
In the second quarter, St. Clair took the lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dalton Thompson to Landen Roberts.
Shane Stanfill added two points on the extra play, running the ball in and St. Clair took a 10-7 advantage into the half.
The Bulldogs worked the clock in the second half and put the ball into the end zone a second time on a five-yard Stanfill touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Roberts added the extra point.
Park Hills Central added another touchdown run in the final minute from four yards out, cutting the St. Clair lead to three points.
The Rebels’ attempt at an onside kick failed to go 10 yards and the Bulldogs were awarded the ball and were able to run out the clock to seal the win.
Stats
Thompson completed 1-2 passes with one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, he picked up 44 yards on 10 carries.
Trenton Balderson was the team’s leading rusher on the night with 11 carries for 90 yards.
Lance McCoy carried 11 times for 69 yards.
Stanfill picked up 54 yards on nine carries to go with his touchdown and two-point score.
Roberts picked up 30 yards on the ground on nine carries in addition to the 43-yard touchdown catch.
On defense, Thompson led the team with nine tackles, including one for a loss.
Wes Hinson turned in seven tackles, one for a loss.
Dakota Gotsch picked up the only St. Clair turnover, recovering a fumble, and made three tackles.
Other St. Clair tacklers included Brendyn Stricker (three), Roberts (three), Ryan Barrett (two), Damion McCoy (two), Austin Hedge (one), Cole Venable (one) and Lance McCoy (one).
Park Hills Central totaled 116 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Rebels completed 4-12 passes for just 21 yards.
“We also had four penalties for 25 yards,” Robbins said.
Up Next
St. Clair will host Potosi in Week 2.
The Trojans are coming off a 44-28 victory at Owensville in Week 1.
Expect to see a lot of movement on the ground in the contest after Potosi averaged just under 10 yards a carry to the tune of 412 total yards and five rushing touchdowns against the Dutchmen to open the season.
The Bulldogs have controlled Potosi in each of the last two meetings between the two teams by a combined score of 65-20.
The teams have been meeting in Week 2 each of the past three seasons with St. Clair holding a 2-1 record against the Trojans.