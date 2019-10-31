The Bulldogs accomplished a historic feat Friday night.
St. Clair (9-0, 6-0) completed the first undefeated regular season in the 51-year history of its football program, winning at Owensville (4-5, 2-4), 52-6, in Week 9.
St. Clair thus finished the season with the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 2 and clinched sole possession of the Four Rivers Conference championship.
“I’m really happy for our kids, our five seniors and our 20-some kids — the tough 20 or whatever you want to call them,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “(I’m) pretty proud. They made history.”
The Dutchmen scored the game’s first points on the opening drive, but could not complete the attempted two-point conversion.
That would be the final score for Owensville as St. Clair answered with a touchdown on the next possession and reeled off the next 52 points without an answer.
The Bulldogs carried a 7-6 lead into the end of the first quarter and were up 24-6 at the half.
After three quarters, the game was well in hand at 45-6.
St. Clair marched down the field and put points on the board on each of its eight possessions in the game with seven touchdowns and a 43-yard field goal by Landen Roberts as time expired in the first half.
“It’s good if you don’t have to punt and I don’t think we turned it over,” Robbins said. “I know we put it on the ground with some of our second guys, but that was a good clean game in regard to not turning the ball over and making the most of your possessions.”
Standings
The win gave St. Clair its first Four Rivers Conference title in four years outright. Had the Dutchmen been able to upset St. Clair, Union could have forced a split of the championship with its Week 9 victory against Hermann, 54-32.
Despite winning, St. Clair (48.29 district points) still gave way to Roosevelt for the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 2.
The Roughriders (8-1, 48.91) were able to leapfrog St. Clair in the standings on the strength of a win over Class 4 opponent Bishop DuBourg with Hancock (2-7), 42-0, in the final week of the regular season.
As a result, St. Clair will host No. 7 Lutheran South (0-9, 20.51) in Week 10.
The Bulldogs and the Lancers met in the district semifinals a year ago, ending in a 27-20 win for Lutheran South on St. Clair’s home field.
A repeat performance for the Lancers seems unlikely with Lutheran South being outscored by opponents, 452-62, on the season.
Lutheran South’s biggest playmakers from a year ago, quarterback Vito Orlando and running back Demetrius Jeffery, are both graduated from the team.
Three of the four receivers Orlando completed passes to in last year’s game at St. Clair — Hunter Bates, Darrick Scott and Isaiah Wilson — have moved on from the team as well.
The Lancers have been unsettled at quarterback this year with three different players called upon to play the position. Returning wide receiver Cam Weiler is the only player on the team to have accumulated more than 200 combined rushing and receiving yards through the first nine weeks.
Week 9 Stats
The Bulldogs piled up 319 rushing yards in the win over the Dutchmen and 370 total yards of offense.
Shane Stanfill was the rushing standout, gaining 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Roberts, who is a leading running back on the team in addition to serving as place kicker, ran 11 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Dalton Thompson carried the ball eight times for 35 yards and two scores. He also went 2-2 in passing attempts for a total of 51 yards.
Lance McCoy ran seven times for 31 yards and caught one pass for 16 yards.
Dayton Turner gained 24 yards on three carries.
Dakota Gotsch picked up 11 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Wade Hoffman carried once for no gain.
Chase Walters caught the only other pass thrown by Thompson for a 35-yard gain.
Roberts created a turnover on defense with an interception.
Dayton Turner led the team in tackling with eight total stops (six tackles and two assists).
Brendyn Stricker made two sacks. Ryan Barrett came away with one sack and Mardariries Miles and Wyatt Strothcamp each picked up half a sack.
Other tacklers included Barrett (five), Thompson (four), Strothcamp (four), Wade Hoffman (three), Wes Hinson (three), Gotsch (three), Stricker (three), Damien McCoy (three), Roberts (two), Lance McCoy (two) Gabe Martinez (one) and Miles (one).
Home Field Advantage
Hosting in Week 10, and again in Week 11 pending a win on Friday, could prove to be a significant advantage for the Bulldogs.
While undefeated both at home and on the road this season, all three of St. Clair’s closest calls have come while on the road in Week 1 at Park Hills Central, 17-14, in Week 3 at Pacific, 21-14, and in Week 7 at Hermann, 28-20.
At home this season the Bulldogs have outscored opponents by a 162-32 margin.
Box Score
St. Clair – 7+17+21+7=52
Owensville – 6+0+0+0=6
First Quarter
OWE – Derek Brandt 18 pass from Brendan Decker (run failed), 8:49
STC – Shane Stanfill 1 run (Landen Roberts kick), 4:13
Second Quarter
STC – Dalton Thompson 6 run (Roberts kick), 10:15
STC – Roberts 2 run (Roberts kick), 0:37
STC – Roberts 43 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
STC – Stanfill 52 run (Roberts kick), 8:51
STC – Stanfill 3 run (Roberts kick), 5:41
STC – Thompson 2 run (Roberts kick), 1:23
Fourth Quarter
STC – Dakota Gotsch 6 run (Roberts kick), 3:33