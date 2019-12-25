Friday was both an end and a beginning for the St. Clair Bulldogs boys basketball team.
St. Clair (4-2, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 43-28 win on the road at Owensville (2-5, 0-1). The game was also the final outing of 2019 for the Bulldogs.
After one quarter, St. Clair held a 9-5 lead. The Dutchmen trimmed that lead to one, 18-17, going into halftime.
The Bulldogs controlled the third quarter, outscoring Owensville, 16-5, to take a 34-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I was very proud of the team for being locked in defensively for four quarters,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our defense is steadily improving and the kids are working really hard at it. We still have things to clean up but our effort in this game was really good for four quarters.”
Justin Hoffman led St. Clair with 17 points, including four three-point baskets.
Dayton Turner notched 11 points, Chase Walters nine, Johnny Kindel five and Blaine Downey one.
“We were without Calvin Henry in the game,” Isgrig said. “He is our leading scorer at 17.5 a game and I thought the kids did a good job stepping up offensively and not trying to do too much. Nobody forced shots and I thought we played well on the offensive side together.”
Walters led in rebounds with seven.
“Chase keeps improving defensively and really played hard for us,” Isgrig said. “He led us in rebounds and is growing as a player every game.”
Hoffman and Turner made five rebounds each. Zach Browne and Kindel each recorded three rebounds, Wes Hinson two and Downey one.
Hinson dished out five assists. Kindel and Turner both made two assists. Browne and Hoffman recorded one assist each.
Turner and Walters each grabbed three steals. Hoffman stole two. Browne, Downey, Hinson and Kindel made one steal each.
The two teams will see each other again in the first round of the Owensville Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. However, first, the Bulldogs will open 2020 with a home game against Gateway Science Academy Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.