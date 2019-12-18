A week later, the end result was the same.
St. Clair (3-2) won Friday’s boys basketball contest at home against Potosi (1-5), 50-49.
The Bulldogs topped the Trojans for the second time in eight days after also getting the win over Potosi in the final round at the Sullivan Tournament the previous Thursday.
Potosi held the early advantage in the second meeting, leading 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Clair came back to take a 21-20 lead into the intermission. The Bulldogs remained ahead, 37-32, at the end of the third period.
“I thought we executed better defensively in this game, but we still have to rebound better and finish plays off,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We shot poorly in the game, but made big free throws down the stretch. We ran some good offense but missed some easy ones around the basket and shot 2-15 on threes. We turned the ball over 14 times, which is too many for us. It’s good to grind out a close win though after not shooting well from the outside and having too many turnovers.”
Calvin Henry and Dayton Turner both reached double figures for St. Clair with Henry leading the way at 19 points and Turner adding 12.
“Dayton Turner played a great game for us,” Isgrig said. “He did a little bit of everything for us and shared the ball well. Dayton brings some fire to our team and wants to win. His competitiveness rubs off on others. He led us in every category besides points and keeps getting better.”
Justin Hoffman netted six points and Chase Walters scored five. Zach Browne, Nick Dierking, Wes Hinson and Johnny Kindel each contributed two points.
Turner pulled down seven rebounds. Walters made five rebounds. Hoffman and Kindel each grabbed three. Dierking rebounded two and Browne one.
Turner dished out five assists. Hoffman and Kindel made three assists apiece. Hinson contributed two assists and Henry and Walters each made one.
Turner grabbed six steals. Henry and Kindel stole three apiece. Hoffman stole two and Hinson and Walters both stole one.
St. Clair was scheduled to open Four Rivers Conference play at home Tuesday against Hermann, weather permitting. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play on the road Wednesday at De Soto, starting at 7 p.m.