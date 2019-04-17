It took two extra frames for St. Clair to win at Hermann Monday.
The Bulldogs (5-7, 1-3) picked up their first Four Rivers Conference win, 3-2, in nine innings over the Bearcats (5-7, 1-2).
Michael Hughes was the late-inning hero for St. Clair. His RBI double in the top of the ninth inning scored Landen Roberts from second base for the go-ahead run.
In addition to coming through with the big hit, Hughes pitched eight of the nine innings for the Bulldogs and earned the win. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
“Mike came out and worked both sides of the plate and was extremely efficient,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “He pitched a great game. His pitch count was up too high, so we brought in Dalton Thompson to pick up the save. It was a great team win and I was extremely proud of their fight.”
In one inning pitched, Thompson allowed no hits. He struck out one and walked one.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when Thompson’s single drove in Zach Teems.
St. Clair added an important insurance run in the top of the seventh when Sam Oermann drove in Thompson on a two-out single through the infield with the bases loaded.
That insurance run proved to be important when Hermann rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game.
“Hermann tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh and instead of quitting we kept competing and ended up coming out on top,” Lundy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”
The Bearcat runs came on back-to-back doubles as Aaron Overkamp connected to drive in Trent Anderson and then Sam Holland followed up with the second double to change places with Overkamp.
The Bulldogs amassed 13 hits in the game, led by three each by Roberts and Thompson.
Thompson, Hughes and Johnny Kindel had the only three extra-base hits for St. Clair. All three were doubles.
In addition to his three hits, Thompson laid down a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning that moved Roberts into scoring position for Hughes to drive him in.
Kindel finished with two hits.
Blaine Downey and Timmy Hoffman each singled.
Thompson, Hughes, Downey and Teems each walked.
The Bearcats added two singles to the two doubles by Overkamp and Holland, finishing with four hits as a team. Chase McKague and Chase Racherbaumer both singled.
Anderson and Chet Moeckli reached on walks.
Anderson was the starting pitcher for Hermann. In 6.2 innings, he allowed one run on eight hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Racherbaumer took the loss for Hermann on the mound in relief.
St. Clair travels to Salem Tuesday in lonleague play at 4:30 p.m. and will return home Thursday to host St. James in Four Rivers Conference action.