The Bulldogs were able to hold off a comeback.
St. Clair (7-3) held on for a 61-60 win Monday at Festus (4-8) in boys basketball action.
The Bulldogs led 19-16 after one quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 50-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Festus came back to make it a one-point game and had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but St. Clair’s defense made a game-saving stop.
“They had the ball with 3.5 seconds left and we didn’t give up a shot attempt,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Defensively, we played good for stretches but we have to be more consistent. Justin (Hoffman) and Dayton (Turner) were really active on defense with three steals each, but they played under control and didn’t gamble for steals.”
The Bulldogs ended with four players in double-digit scoring.
Calvin Henry led with 18 points.
Turner scored 16, Chase Walters 12 and Hoffman 10.
“We executed in the game and we found ways to get ourselves some easy baskets,” Isgrig said. “Chase finished strong inside and gave us some big buckets. Calvin shot the ball well from the outside and made two big free throws late in the game. Dayton played a good offensive game for us. He played more simple and made good decisions.”
Johnny Kindel added three points and Wes Hinson scored two.
Walters grabbed seven rebounds.
Henry and Turner made five rebounds each. Hoffman rebounded two and Hinson one.
Hoffman and Henry each had six assists. Turner made four assists. Hinson and Walters turned in one assist each.
Henry and Kindel both made one steal.
“They beat us at the buzzer last year and this was a really competitive game,” Isgrig said. “We made enough plays late to win but we shouldn’t have put ourselves in such a tight game. We have to continue to execute late game situations and take more pride on the defensive end of the court.”
St. Clair will next play this coming Monday, hosting Hermann in Four Rivers Conference play at 7 p.m.