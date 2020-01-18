The St. Clair Bulldogs left Thursday’s four-team wrestling meet at Park Hills Central without a team win.
St. Clair suffered three losses against Park Hills Central, 48-36, Dexter, 54-29, and Potosi, 35-30.
Wrestling with five open weight classes from 170 pounds and up made the difference in all three duals for the Bulldogs.
“It was a night that had some great individual performances and we won most of our contested matches but could not make up for our forfeits,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Our coaching staff knows that our boys team is best suited for tournaments rather than duals and we are not discouraged by our dual losses.”
Three of St. Clair’s wrestlers won in all three duals.
Ryan Meek (106) won twice by forfeit and pinned Dexter’s Diego McCormick in 2:02.
Brock Woodcock (120) pinned Potosi’s Austyn Edmiston in 1:43, earned a 15-0 technical fall against Dexter’s Bryston Pemberton in the closing seconds of the first period and was unopposed by Park Hills Central.
Dalton Thompson (152) pinned all three of his opponents — Blake Bolin (Park Hills Central, 1:35), Jacob Medler (Dexter, 1:24) and John Runyon (Potosi, 0:59).
Gabe Martinez (113) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) each won twice.
Martinez pinned Dexter’s Eric Harmon (2:33) and Potosi’s Shayne Vandegriff (0:52), but was pinned by Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell.
Davenport Cortivo pinned Park Hills Central’s Colten Bess (2:26) and Potosi’s Steven Riddell (1:37), but was pinned by Dexter’s Mason Keena.
Connor Sikes (126) pinned Park Hills Central’s Kobe Bolin in 2:33, but was pinned by Dexter’s Cutter Cornett and lost a 17-1 technical fall against Potosi’s David Coroma.
Cameron Simcox (132) pinned Dexter’s Wyatt Parker in 3:41, but did not wrestle against either Park Hills Central or Potosi.
Seth Banks (138) pinned Park Hills Central’s Dean Parker and was pinned by Dexter’s Drew Soule. He replaced Simcox at 132 against Potosi and was pinned by Timothy Neubert.
Caleb Hooks (160) was pinned three times by Park Hills Central’s William Mayberry, Dexter’s Alex Townsend and Potosi’s Levi Courtney.
Park Hills Central’s winners by forfeit included Kade Willis (132), Cody Skaggs (170), Troy Harris (182), Joshua Whaley (195), Austin Carver (220) and Michael Weinhold (285).
Dexter’s forfeit winners were Travis Waldner (170), Parker VanSlyke (182), Shawn Robards (195), Owen Bewley (220) and Kolin Simpson (285).
Potosi’s unopposed wrestlers were Aidan Boyer (138), Caleb Land (220) and Luis Ortiz (285).
Neither St. Clair nor Potosi fielded a wrestler at 170, 182 or 195 pounds.