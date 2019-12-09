It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
St. Clair (2-2) finished out its first boys basketball tournament of the season with a win Thursday, topping Potosi (0-3), 64-61, for seventh-place at Sullivan’s FCNB Bank-It Championship.
In previous rounds, St. Clair lost to the host Eagles (1-0) Tuesday, 58-51, and then to Salem (1-1) Wednesday, 80-73.
Potosi
St. Clair survived a couple of close calls to hold on for the win.
“Same theme as the last two games,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We were good on offense and need to get better on defense. We led the entire game, never gave up the lead but in the fourth we were up 10 and they cut it all the way to one twice.”
Calvin Henry and Justin Hoffman paced the St. Clair offense as Henry poured in 20 points and Hoffman added 19.
“Calvin made two big free throws with 9 seconds left to push the lead to three,” Isgrig said. “Justin shot the ball well and is really shooting with confidence right now.”
Dayton Turner added eight points for the Bulldogs, followed by Zach Browne with six, Johnny Kindel with five and Nick Dierking and Chase Walters with three apiece.
“Zach Browne gave us a really good burst off the bench in the second quarter and gave us great minutes,” Isgrig said.
Walters grabbed 10 rebounds. Turner pulled in six rebounds, Browne five, Hoffman three, Kindel two and Dierking one.
Turner dished out eight assists. Hoffman made five assists. Browne and Kindel had two assists each and Henry one.
Hoffman grabbed two steals. Browne, Kindel and Turner each stole one.
“We have four practices in a row next week to get better and we need to take advantage of it. It’s hard to play three games in three days and I was happy for the kids to come away with a win.”
Salem
Henry again led on the scoreboard with 22 points in the contest.
Hoffman and Kindel each finished with 14 points.
Turner added 11 points, Walters nine and Dierking three.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game for us,” Isgrig said. “Their 6-8 kid, (Lucas) Morrison, was a tough matchup for us. Chase battled him and really rebounded the ball well. Defensively, we did a good job helping on him but that opened up too many other players.”
Walters grabbed 12 rebounds. Hoffman posted seven rebounds, Turner six, Kindel five, Dierking four, Henry two and Browne one.
Turner made seven assists and Henry six. Browne, Hoffman, Kindel and Walters were each credited with one assist.
Henry made five steals and Turner three. Hoffman, Walters and Dierking each stole one.
“We never quit and battled the whole game — just couldn’t get defensive stops when we needed them,” Isgrig said. “We did a much better job pushing the ball ahead and getting in transition. We just have to keep learning from these games, this is a really good tournament with great competition and will help us in the long run.”
Sullivan
The Eagles carried a 16-13 lead after one quarter, which grew into a 37-25 advantage at the half.
St. Clair halved that lead in the third quarter as Sullivan took a six-point lead, 47-41, into the final period.
“We played a really good third quarter and came out and shot the ball well in the first but we still have to put four quarters together,” Isgrig said. “They outworked us on the rebounds and we gave them too many second chance opportunities. They played more physical than us.”
Turner had a team high of 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Hoffman recorded 12 points, Henry nine, Walters six, Kindel six and Dierking three.
Walters posted six rebounds, Kindel four, Hoffman three and Turner three. Browne and Henry each had one rebound.
Henry and Turner finished with four assists apiece. Hoffman and Kindel both made two assists. Browne and Dierking each added an assist.
Browne, Dierking, Henry and Walters all made a steal.
Jordan Woodcock paced the Eagles with 18 points.
Owen Farrell scored 15 points and Kolton Keen scored 11.
Josh Wiese added six points, Noah Stegeman four, Logan Kilburn three and Dallas Blankenship one.
Sullivan advanced to the championship game of the tournament with a 46-41 win in Thursday’s championship semifinals against Farmington. St. James is the other team to make the championship game after a 64-48 win against Waynesville.
St. Clair will next play Friday, Dec. 13, in a rematch with Potosi at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.