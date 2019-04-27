It all ended with a blast.
Catcher Michael Hughes’ three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning sent St. Clair fans home happy Monday as the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-4) defeated New Haven (2-9, 0-4), 10-0, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Sam Oermann pitched a complete game shutout, limiting the Shamrocks to just three hits in five innings. Oermann issued one walk and struck out five.
“We came out ready to play,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “Sam Oermann threw a great game. He kept New Haven off balance all game long. As a team we took really good at bats all game long and we kept grinding against one of the better pitchers we have seen all year long.”
Opposing Oermann was Trent Kormeier, who fired 4.1 innings for New Haven. Kormeier allowed five runs, two earned, on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts.
Cody Groner came in from left field to pitch and recorded one out before surrendering a walk and five hits, including the game-ending homer.
St. Clair put together eight hits in the contest.
Oermann helped his own cause with three of those hits. Oermann went 3-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Hughes delivered the three-run home run in his only hit of the contest and also reached on a walk.
Blaine Downey doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Landen Roberts, Cole Venable and Wes Hinson each singled.
Roberts walked, stole a base, scored a run and picked up an RBI.
Venable scored a run and drove one in.
Hinson also scored a run.
Timmy Hoffman walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Chase Walters stole a base and scored a run.
Dalton Thompson was hit by a pitch, reached on a walk and scored a run.
All three New Haven hits were singles. There were rapped out by Levi Schroeder, Kormeier and Owen Borcherding.
Ethan Groner reached on a walk.
St. Clair next plays at home Wednesday, hosting Northwest at 4:15 p.m. The Shamrocks are scheduled to host Bourbon Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.