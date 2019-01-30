St. Clair’s Bulldogs found their shooting touch and notched a 55-34 win over a tall Montgomery County team, claiming the third place trophy in the 40th Hermann Invitational Basketball Tournament last Saturday.
After a subpar performance against the host Hermann Bearcats in the championship semifinals Thursday night, Head Coach Tim Isgrig saw his Bulldogs regroup and play at a higher level against the Wildcats.
“I was really happy with our effort, the way we moved and shot the ball,” said Isgrig. “The first half our offense was good, and we played defense as well as we have all year.”
Coming into the game, the Bulldogs knew they were up against the tallest team in the tournament. Montgomery County’s lineup featured 6-7, 6-6 and 6-5 players.
“They had a good size advantage over us, but just about every team we play will have a height advantage,” Isgrig said. “We wanted to pound the ball inside and make them guard us, and we were able to do that.”
St. Clair never trailed after Tyler Stark opened the scoring with a drive to the basket. Michael Hughes, the Bulldogs’ tallest player at 6-3, had two baskets in the first quarter and Justin Hoffman ended the quarter with a corner two-pointer from just inside the three-point line.
The Bulldogs turned their 12-4 lead at the quarter into a 26-11 halftime advantage with five players scoring in the second quarter. That brought a smile to Isgrig’s face.
“The first half we shared the basketball and got our teammates a lot of layups by just playing together,” he said. “I really liked that and the way we battled.”
St. Clair went inside to Hughes immediately to start the second quarter, then two steals that led to layups by Calvin Henry and Timmy Hoffman were followed by a three from Justin Hoffman. That finished a 9-3 run and the Bulldogs had opened up a 21-7 lead.
“On offense, Justin Hoffman continues to make shots for us, and he keeps getting better,” said Isgrig. “He is playing at a high level right now.”
The Bulldogs opened the second half by again going inside to Hughes, who scored from under the glass. A real stinger though was a three-pointer by Justin Hoffman with 3:06 to play in the quarter that gave St. Clair a 33-16 lead. A fast-break basket by Tyler Stark with 35 seconds left put the Bulldogs in front, 35-18.
Henry hit a three for St. Clair’s first basket of the fourth quarter, and Justin Hoffman also had a three to give their team a 42-25 lead with 5:43 left to play.
“We are playing our best basketball right now,” said Isgrig. “Our goal is to be at our best at the end of the year. Tonight we had shots going into the basket, and that’s because we had good movement and shared the ball.”
Justin Hoffman led St. Clair, now 8-10, with 13 points. He popped in three threes. Henry had 11 points and Hughes finished with 10. Tyler Stark added seven, Johnny Kindel chipped in three while Kamalei Bursey and Pepper Stark each had two. Carson Parker, Montgomery’s 6-7 post player, led his team with 13 points while 6-6 Collin Parker, who played the point guard position for the Wildcats, added 11.