It took two extra periods, but St. Clair won in the opening round of the Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The host Dutchmen (2-6) took the Bulldogs (6-2) to double overtime before St. Clair was able to pull out the 84-79 victory.
The Bulldogs advance to the championship semifinals Friday against Linn, which received a bye in the first round of the seven-team tournament.
“We have to be much better on the defensive end but I was very proud of the kids for never folding and battling back multiple times,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We give Owensville a lot of credit. They shot the ball well and hit nine threes in the game.”
St. Clair led, 18-15, after one quarter and the score was tied, 33-33, at halftime.
Owensville pulled ahead, 49-46, to end the third quarter and at one point led by as much as seven points in the fourth.
“We battled back and never quit,” Isgrig said. “It was a very well-played and fun basketball game. I thought we handled the clock pretty well at the end of the game, but we need to continue to work on situations. Calvin (Henry) hit some huge free throws down the stretch for us to help seal it and we had many people step up offensively throughout the game.”
Senior Dayton Turner led St. Clair in most statistical categories with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Henry netted 18 points with five assists and three rebounds.
Justin Hoffman notched 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Chase Walters scored 14 points, pulled down seven rebounds and made one steal.
Wes Hinson put through eight points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Wes Hinson came up huge for us,” Isgrig said. “Owensville was bigger than us and he stepped up defensively, guarding kids much bigger than him. Wes also went 4-4 from the free throw line. He does a lot of things that you don’t see in the box score and is a glue guy for us.”
Johnny Kindel added five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Zach Browne and Nick Dierking each finished with two rebounds.
The tournament is slated to conclude Saturday. St. Clair will either play in the championship game at 6 p.m. or in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will be opposed by either Steelville or Salem in the final round.