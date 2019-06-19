The earliest riders have been here and gone, but more are on the way.
Race Across America leader Christoph Strasser, five-time and reigning champion in the race, was the first to arrive at Time Station 34, located at Revolution Cycles in Washington. He did so Sunday evening at 8 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, Strasser was already approaching Time Station 43 in Chilicothe, Ohio, where he was expected to arrive at 7:31 a.m.
Projections as of Tuesday morning suggest that Strasser could finish the race by reaching Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday afternoon.
Just two other cyclists had passed the Revolution Cycles checkpoint by Tuesday morning. Marko Baloh arrived Monday at 2:07 p.m., followed by Jakob Olsen nearly two hours later at 4:05 p.m.
A total of 10 more riders were expected to pass through the Washington checkpoint Tuesday and 19 more are anticipated to arrive Wednesday.
Estimated arrival times for riders on Wednesday range from 12:12 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.
Another 25 riders are expected to arrive Thursday with the final rider expected to pass through Friday evening around 6:49 p.m.
Riders began the annual race last Tuesday in Oceanside, Calif.