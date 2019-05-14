Andrew Bruner scattered four hits and four walks over seven innings Tuesday as he shut out the Salem Tigers.
Union (11-9) won the final regular season game at home over Salem, 3-0.
“Andrew Bruner gave us a solid outing and anytime you can get a complete game shutout against a team with a winning record, you’re doing something right,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said.
“Andrew does a great job pitching to contact and even though his walks were higher than usual, he kept his pitch count low and let the defense work behind him,” Bailey said. “It was a good win to finish the regular season.”
Union scored single runs in the first and second innings, and added a final run in the fourth. The Wildcats did that on four hits and five walks.
Derek Hulsey had three of the hits, including a double.
“We struggled hitting against their pitching but there were some positives,” Bailey said. “Derek Hulsey hadn’t got to bat in a few games and when he got in the lineup today he started hot and kept it going with three hits on the day.”
Trevor Kelly had the other Union hit.
Isaiah Hoelscher walked twice. Matt Bray, Peyton Burke and Zeek Koch each walked once.
Bray and Kelly stole four bases apiece. Burke and Hoelscher each had one steal.
Kelly scored two of the runs and Koch scored the other one.
Hulsey and Andy Morrow drove in runs.
Union struggled at the plate for much of the day.
“Other than that we had some poor at-bats where we swung at pitches early in the count that even if they’re strikes, they aren’t strikes you can do anything with,” Bailey said.
Bailey feels there’s work to be done before Union plays the Sullivan-Pacific winner in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals at home Saturday. The second-seeded Wildcats will play the survivor between No. 3 Sullivan and sixth-seeded Pacific at 11:30 a.m.
“We need to work smarter in the box to take team at-bats and move opportunities along to those behind us in the order. That will lead to more runs and a chance to do some damage in the district.”