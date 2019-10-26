St. Clair senior Maria Bozada spent the second 18-hole round at Fremont Hills Golf Course moving up the standings.
In total, Bozada moved up 14 positions at the Class 1 State Championships in Nixa Tuesday.
Having shot a 112 the first day, Bozada improved by 11 strokes to card a 101 on the second day of competition. She had finished the first day tied for 56th in the tournament and finished the second round in 42nd place.
“The course played long,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “They always seem to do that for the state courses — make them longer. Maria’s not a real long hitter, so she can struggle a little on those courses.”
The golfers battled windy conditions and had the added distraction of tornado warnings in the area the night before, Van Zee said.
“Maria perservered and I was proud of the way she battled,” Van Zee said. “She even sunk a long putt on her last hole, so I was really proud of her.”
Springfield Catholic’s Kayla Rose Pfitzner was the individual champion in the tournament, carding a 73 in both rounds to finish with a 146 overall.
Her teammate, Reagan Zibliski finished second overall at 151 strokes. Zibliski turned in the best 18-hole round of the tournament on the second day with a 72 after carding a 79 on Monday.
Springfield Catholic won the team title with a two-day combined score of 628, finishing well ahead of the second place team, Tolton Catholic, which scored a 745.
Other team scores included John Burroughs (790), Logan-Rogersville (827), Palmyra (866), Pembroke Hill (867), Kirksville (916) and Savannah (958).
Class 2
Lafayette’s Brooke Allison Biermann won the individual title in Class 2 at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar.
Biermann carded a 69 on the second day to vault herself into the top spot after sitting in a tie for fourth place after the first day.
First day leader, Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion, carded a 74 on the second day and finished second overall with 145 strokes.
St. Joseph’s Academy took home the Class 2 title with 607 strokes, finishing 15 ahead of the runner-up, Notre Dame de Sion, which scored a 622.
Other team scores included Jackson (693), Rock Bridge (696), Francis Howell (716), Glendale (717), Liberty (733) and Ozark (761).