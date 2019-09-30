Winning the individual title by one stroke, Maria Bozada led her St. Clair Lady Bulldogs to victory Wednesday at the Union Quad held at Birch Creek Golf Club.
“I was happy that we came out with the win,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I didn’t feel that we played our best, but everyone had good holes. We need to keep the ball in play and eliminate the triple bogeys or worse. We have to have our game together as we get ready for districts.”
Bozada shot 46 to edge Union’s Emily Young by one stroke for the top individual spot. St. Clair’s Jolee King was third at 48 while Union’s Josie Lause shot 49.
In the team standings, St. Clair won by 10 strokes over Union, 200-210. Pacific was third at 220. Wright City only had three golfers, so it did not have a team score.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Ally Newton (52), Anna Conner (54) and Kynzi Humphrey (56).
Union’s other golfers were Skylar Traffas (52), Kaylee Simpson (62) and Natalie Miner (65).
Audrey Wood led Pacific at 53. She was followed by Mackenzie Arnold (54), Natalie Simeone (56), Macy Caldwell (57) and Maddie Brooks (68).
Katie Schanuel led Wright City with a score of 57. Nikki Lewis shot 59 and Wright City’s other golfer, full name not given, shot 69.
Area girls golf teams will continue playing with conference tournaments coming up followed by the district tournaments the week of Oct. 7.
Sectional golf meets will follow the week after with the MSHSAA Championships set for Oct. 21-22. Class 1 will be played in Nixa and Class 2 will be in Bolivar.