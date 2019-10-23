After the first 18 holes, Maria Bozada ranks among the middle of the field at the Class 1 State Championships.
Bozada, a St. Clair senior and the only area golfer to have reached the state tournament, finished the first day at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa tied for 56th place after carding a 112.
Springfield Catholic’s Kayla Rose Pfitzner had the best first day of any golfer at the event, shooting a 73, two over par, to lead the field by five strokes against the nearest challenger.
Eldon’s Kassidy Hull and Springfield Catholic’s Kyleigh Phitzner ended the first day tied for second place with 78 strokes apiece.
Another Springfield Catholic team member, Reagan Zibliski, was in fourth place after Day One, turning in a 79.
With three golfers among the top four on the leaderboard, Springfield Catholic unsurprisingly held a sizeable lead going into the second 18-hole round Tuesday.
With 320 points, Springfield Catholic sat atop the team standings, followed by Tolton Catholic in second with 369.
Other teams competing for the state title in Class 1 include John Burroughs (392), Logan-Rogersville (419), Pembroke Hill (419), Palmyra (431), Kirksville (452) and Savannah (479).
Class 2
At Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar, the first day of the tournament ended in a tight race with Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion leading by just one stroke over the next two competitors.
Propeck carded a 71, followed closely by a pair of St. Joseph’s Academy golfers — Drew Nienhaus and Nicole Rallo, who both carded a 72.
Lafayett’s Brooke Allison Biermann and Seckman’s Claire Solovic were just two shots behind that, finishing the first day tied for fourth with 74 strokes apiece.
St. Joseph’s led the team scores after the first day with a score of 299. Notre Dame de Sion was just 10 strokes off that pace with 309.
Other Class 2 programs with a full team in the competition include Jackson (345), Glendale (360), Liberty (360), Rock Bridge (360), Ozark (373) and Francis Howell (380).