Scattered to the winds.
Area schools will be heading to five different district tournaments across two classes for boys wrestling Friday and Saturday.
The two-day meets will set the field for next week’s MSHSAA Championships, which run Thursday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 16, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
The top four finishers in each weight class at each district will advance to join Washington’s Allison Meyer and Mia Reed in the event. They qualified for the inaugural MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships, which will be held at the same time as the state event for boys.
While the area’s teams usually have been assigned to the same districts in Classes 2 and 3, this year sees a change as squads are going in different directions.
One district has altered its schedule for weather and it’s possibles others could, too.
Class 3 District 1
One of two area teams to be going to the same location as last year, Pacific is looking to defend its district title in Farmington.
Matches in the first round are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The first night of action is expected to also include the first round of wrestlebacks and the quarterfinals.
The tournament is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Other teams include Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, North County, Poplar Bluff, Rockwood Summit, Roosevelt, Sikeston, St. Mary’s, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Class 3 District 2
Washington’s Blue Jays will see many of their Gateway Athletic Conference rivals this year as they head to St. Charles.
The competition is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. Remaining action will pick back up at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Other schools there will be Clayton, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Hannibal, Hazelwood East, Ladue, Wentzville Liberty, McCluer, MICDS, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, St. Charles, Warrenton and Westminster Christian.
Class 3 District 3
Union hosts the Class 3 District 3 meet consisting of schools from the southwest part of the state.
First-round wrestling starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the first-round, first-round wrestlebacks and quarterfinals will take place on the opening night.
Action begins Saturday at 10 a.m. starting with the second-round and third-round wrestlebacks. Semifinals will be right after the lunch break with the first- and third-place matches concluding the event.
Joining the Wildcats are Branson, Camdenton, Carl Junction, Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, Marshfield, McDonald County, Neosho, Parkview, Republic, Rolla, Webb City and Willard.
Class 2 District 1
St. Clair is the other local high school with an unchanged district assignment. The Bulldogs will be joined by two other Four Rivers Conference schools, St. James and Sullivan, at Ste. Genevieve.
Wrestling begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the first-round, first-round wrestlebacks, quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks will take place. The schedule has been changed due to anticipated winter weather inpacting travel for teams in the district.
Other schools there are Affton, Park Hills Central, Dexter, John Burroughs, Miller Career, Normandy, Cape Notre Dame, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Sumner and University City.
Class 2 District 2
St. Francis Borgia Regional heads west to Marshall for the Class 2 District 2 meet. The Knights are joined by Owensville from this area.
Wrestling Friday starts at 6 p.m. with first-round matches. First-round wrestlebacks and quarterfinals also will take place Friday.
Saturday starts with second-round wrestlebacks at 10 a.m. Semifinals are expected to start around 11:30 a.m. and first- and third-place matches are expected to start around 4:30 p.m.
Other schools in the meet are Boonville, Centralia, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West and Winfield.