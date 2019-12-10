Guests Missouri Military Academy and Maplewood-Richmond Heights both took home victories Wednesday from a tri-meet at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
MMA won both of its matches, beating Borgia, 54-18, and Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 51-18.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights defeated Borgia in the final dual meet, 30-12.
“We did not have many matchups with our opponents,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “From the matches we had this evening, it was the first meet of the season and a good starting point to see baseline and where we need to focus in the next few weeks.”
Borgia-MMA
In the MMA meet, there was one varsity contested bout. MMA’s Patricio Grunberger (220) pinned Borgia’s Thad Isgrigg in 1:02.
Borgia won three bouts by forfeits. Joseph Lause (120), Aine Callahan (126) and Brynner Frankenberg (182) were unopposed. Callahan’s win was the first for a Borgia female wrestler.
MMA’s winners in walkover matches were Kellan Mugisha (106), Darion Heavens (132), Holden Smart (138), Alfonso Martinez (152), WrayVauze Givens (160), River Cliff (170), Ayden Garcia (195) and Roberto Rodriguez (285).
There were two exhibition matches. Heavens got a takedown and near-fall for five points late against Lause to win, 12-11. Cliff pinned Frankenberg in 2:33.
Borgia-MRH
After MMA defeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Borgia took on the St. Louis County school to complete the event.
There were three varsity matches:
• Maddox Keeter (126) pinned Callahan in 1:33;
• Colin Skaggs (182) pinned Frankenberg in 1:57; and
• Isgrigg (220) pinned Nathan Springer in 0:13.
Lause accounted for Borgia’s other points as he was unopposed at 120.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights had three forfeit winners, Lucas Arias (138), Michael Montalbano (145) and Gabriel Anderson (170).
In an exhibition match, Lause pinned Montalbano in 0:39.
Borgia wrestles Friday in a tri-meet at Washington High School against the Blue Jays and Union. The Knights go to the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Saturday.