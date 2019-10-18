While the Washington Blue Jays and St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights haven’t met on the gridiron in years, it didn’t prevent the two schools from playing a football game Friday night.
Called soccer in this country, this contest took place at Borgia with the host team winning the Town Showdown, 4-1.
Borgia improved to 8-7 with the win. Washington fell to 5-9-3.
Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer noted there was a good home crowd. With Borgia’s football team playing at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, many students chose to stay close to home and attend the soccer game.
“We had a great crowd with a nice student section cheering us on,” Strohmeyer said.
Washington had a home football game across town against Timberland.
Both teams scored in the opening half.
Washington got the first goal on a Luke Johnson corner kick in the 15th minute.
“Though it wasn’t pretty, it was deserved,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said of the opening goal. “Our pressure eventually broke Borgia down, but the lead didn’t last long.”
Borgia responded quickly. Two minutes after the Blue Jays took the lead, Trent Strubberg scored to tie it with Aidan Ottens assisting on the goal.
It was 1-1 at the half, but the tie didn’t last long in the second half. Strubberg netted his second goal by going to the net after a rebound.
“We played the kickoff back to Aidan Ottens and he hit Jake Nowak on a long diagonal in the corner,” Strohmeyer said. “Nowak beat his guys and got a good shot off that was deflected by the keeper and Strubberg was crashing the goal and put it in. It was a great all-around play from those three players.”
After that, Andrew Dyson scored with 32:30 left in the game to make it 3-1. Noah Simmons scored a final goal.
“Overall I would say it was a tale of two halves, as we seemed to control play and create more chances in the first half, but then they had the better of the play in the second half,” Schriewer said.
Nowak and Ottens ended with two assists apiece.
“Through the second half, we gained more and more confidence and were able to put in two more for a 4-1 final,” Strohmeyer said. “Washington played hard to the final whistle.”
Kurt Politte made four saves in goal for the Knights.