It was a big day for St. Francis Borgia Regional Saturday.
On one of the busiest days of the fall sports season, Borgia claimed two team and one individual title.
Borgia claimed the championship of its own volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon, defeating St. Dominic in the title match, 25-23, 25-22.
Washington finished third, defeating Westminster Christian, 29-31, 25-10, 25-14.
Parkway West won the consolation title over Francis Howell Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20.
And Lutheran South claimed the seventh-place match over Kirkwood, 25-9, 25-22.
Borgia won the Union Softball Tournament title, beating Seckman in the final game, 3-1.
Perryville defeated Rolla for third place, 4-0.
Pacific won a high-scoring fifth-place game over Union, 15-14.
And Francis Howell defeated Affton for seventh place, 7-1.
Borgia senior Drew Snider (16:49.14) and Union freshman Anna Brakefield (20:28.36) were the varsity individual champions at the New Haven Cross Country Invitational.
Tolton Catholic won both team titles.
Borgia’s boys swimming team claimed two fifth-place medals and two sixth-place finishes at the Ladue Invitational. A number of Knights posted met state consideration time.
And Borgia’s soccer team defeated Sikeston, 8-0, and Poplar Bluff, 6-0, to finish the Cape Notre Dame Tournament. Borgia lost 4-3 to the host team Friday night.
Coverage of these events, and more will be in the Wednesday Missourian.