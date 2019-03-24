Give the early edge to the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights.
Borgia won a three-team meet Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, shooting 154 to finish 36 strokes in front of Union (190). Host Washington rounded out the field at 208.
Each team played five and counted the four lowest scores for the team score.
“The biggest thing was being able to get out early and see competition,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It all helps develop the golfers. You get to see how they handle pressure. The kids did a tremendous job.”
Union Head Coach Matt Goddard was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We have had a decent start to the season,” Goddard said. “It was nice to be able to get over to Wolf Hollow and be able to compete with a couple area schools outside of our conference.”
Borgia’s Clayton Swartz was the medalist, shooting 36, one stroke over par, for the nine holes.
Swartz recorded one birdie, six pars and two bogeys for his round.
“Clayton had a tremendous round,” Neier said. “He’s really been putting well and that will cut down scores.”
Finishing second, a stroke behind, was Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall. A state medalist last year, Unnerstall shot 37 with a pair of birdies.
“Zach had trouble on No. 9,” Neier said. “He bounced back to record birdies on his last two holes.”
Borgia’s other golfers were Brady Linz at 40, Will Warden at 41 and Grant Meyer at 51.
Union was paced by freshman Garrett Klenke, who shot 39 in his first high school meet.
Following were Jacob Towell at 45, Devin Gaither at 52, Hunter Grafrath at 54 and Trevor Baker at 61.
“Overall I think Garrett and Jacob played fairly well that day,” Goddard said. “Hunter, Devin and Trevor struggled throughout the match, but it is early and I think we can get some things ironed out.”
Washington’s top golfer was Nathan Blocker, who shot 42.
Washington’s other golfers were Alex Nettell at 48, Braden Kazmaier at 58, Landon Kleekamp at 60 and Scout Monzyk at 65.
Union-Hermann
Union returned for a Four Rivers Conference match Wednesday at Loutre Shore Country Club against Hermann.
The Wildcats won the match, 193-223. Hermann had the meet medalist as Thomas Henson shot 36, even par, for the nine holes. He had seven pars, one birdie and one bogey.
Towell was Union’s top golfer, shooting 44. Klenke was next at 45 and Grafrath ended at 47. Rounding out Union’s team were Baker at 58 and Gaither at 58.
“At Loutre Shore, Hunter played really well starting off with a birdie on Hole 1,” Goddard said. “I look forward to seeing him stepping up and competing throughout the season.”
Following Henson for Hermann were Brendon Leibach (59), Allyson Hollrah (63) and Woody Heldt (65).
Union hosts its own 18-hole tournament at Birch Creek Golf Club Monday.
Also scheduled to attend are Belle, Francis Howell, Helias, Hermann, Hillsboro, Owensville, St. Clair, Borgia, St. James, Sullivan and Waynesville.