CAPE GIRARDEAU - For the 11th time in school history, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights are state volleyball champions.
Borgia (35-5-1) defeated defending state champion Logan-Rogersville (29-7-2) to win the Class 3 state title at the Show-Me Center, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20.
Ella Brinkmann knocked down 12 kills while Lynsey Batson ended with 10 and Caroline Glastetter and Kaitlyn Patke each had eight.
Abby Lynn logged 38 assists and had 13 digs. Brinkmann picked up 18 digs and Annie Arand added 14.
Birdie Hendrickson had 19 kills and 15 digs to lead Logan-Rogersville.
Earlier in the day, Hermann swept St. Pius in two games to win the Class 2 state title. It was Hermann's 14th state title. Borgia's players came to cheer on Hermann and Hermann stayed late to cheer for Borgia.
Complete state tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.