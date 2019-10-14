Hitting the road again this week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights picked up a pair of wins in St. Charles County.
Borgia (21-3) triumphed Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-19 win in St. Charles over Duchesne.
The Lady Knights picked up another road win at Francis Howell Thursday, 26-24, 25-23.
“Duchesne is a little down this year, but that was still a good quality win,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Against Francis Howell, it’s always good to win ugly than lose pretty. We didn’t play our best, but we found a way to win.”
Borgia gets to stay home next week with three home matches. The Lady Knights host Lutheran St. Charles, another Archdiocesan Athletic Association Small Division team, before hosting Columbia’s Tolton Catholic Tuesday and St. Dominic Thursday in AAA Large Division contests.
“It’s a big week for us,” Steiger said. “It will be a good test of where we’re at and what we need to work on as we push for the postseason.”
Duchesne
The Lady Knights reached the 20-win plateau with a sweep of former AAA Large Division foe Duchesne Tuesday, 25-9, 25-19.
Duchesne now plays in the AAA Small Division.
Borgia had a balanced attack with seven different players registering kills.
Lynsey Batson led the way with seven kills. Ella Brinkmann and Lily Brown each had four. Kaitlyn Patke and Abby Lynn were next with three. Caroline Glastetter posted two and Alliyah Thanawalla recorded one kill.
Defensively, Annie Arand led the way with 13 digs. Alicia Baylard and Lynn each had eight. Gabby Mattli contributed four. Brinkmann had three while Anna Eckelkamp had two in her return from an ankle injury. Thanawalla ended with one.
Lynn dished out 16 assists. Mattli was next with five and Arand logged three.
Patke had three blocks while Lynn ended with two and Glastetter had one.
Brinkmann and Patke each served two aces.
“It was a good all-around team win,” Steiger said. “We were able to run a 6-2 in each set and let Abby hit. It was good to get everyone involved.”
Francis Howell
Visiting Weldon Spring Thursday, the Lady Knights were able to scrap out a two-set win over the Lady Vikings, 26-24, 25-23.
Brinkmann led a balanced attack with seven kills. She was one of six different players to register kills for the night.
Glastetter was next with six kills while Brown had five and Lynn ended with four. Batson had three kills and Patke added two.
Arand was the digs leader with 17. Mattli posted seven and Brinkmann was next at four. Baylard posted three, Brown had two and Lynn ended with one dig.
Lynn recorded 23 assists and Arand added three.
Lynn had three total blocks. Brown and Batson each had two. Brinkmann and Patke were next with one block apiece.
Baylard and Mattli each served one ace.
“Abby led us to the win,” Steiger said. “Caroline had a good night for us. She had some good swings at key points in the match.”