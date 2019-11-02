For the second year in a row, and third time in the last four seasons, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights are headed to the MSHSAA Championships in Cape Girardeau.
Borgia (30-4) defeated Visitation Academy (18-16-1) and St. Dominic (26-8) during Class 3 sectional action at Incarnate Word Academy Saturday afternoon.
Borgia won its sectional round over Visitation Academy, 25-11, 25-22. In the quarterfinal round, Borgia defeated Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival St. Dominic, 25-19, 25-21.
St. Dominic defeated host Incarnate Word Academy in the other sectional match, 25-21, 28-26.
The MSHSAA Championships take place at the Show-Me Center next Friday and Saturday.
Elsewhere, Hermann also qualified for the state event in Class 2. The Lady Bearcats defeated O'Fallon Christian, 25-19, 25-17, and Fatima, 25-16, 25-18, to win its sectional tournament.
Sectional coverage and a state tournament preview will be in the Wednesday Missourian.