Competing in the season opener at Lutheran St. Charles Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track Knights and Lady Knights each placed fourth in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Relays.
“Obviously, the weather conditions were not favorable,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “There was a strong wind, and that affected times for all athletes, coupled with the cold temperatures. That being said, I saw some good things.”
Coach Mitch Figas said it was good to see competition early in the season.
“I thought technically we looked really good in the sprints,” Figas said. “It was also really nice to get a lot of athletes in a meet.
“We might be low on numbers on the boys side, but I think we will be competitive in a lot of areas,” Figas continued. “Girls will have a lot of depth. Hopefully a few will distinguish themselves and we can be more competitive overall.”
Borgia’s boys scored 55 points to finish fourth among eight schools.
Trinity Catholic won at 153 points with Lutheran St. Charles second at 82. St. Dominic was third with 80 points.
Following Borgia were Tolton Catholic with 51 points, Bishop DuBourg with 22, O’Fallon Christian at 16 and Duchesne at six points.
On the girls side, Borgia scored 42 points to finish behind Trinity (129), Tolton Catholic (109) and Lutheran St. Charles (88).
Following Borgia were O’Fallon Christian at 30 points, Rosati-Kain with 24, Duchesne at 11, St. Dominic with nine points, Bishop DuBourg with six and Notre Dame with four points.
Boys
Returning state medalist Adam Bell defeated a field of St. Dominic runners to win the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.07,
Drew Snider was the winner in the 400-meter dash in 54.76.
Alex Brinkmann cleared 5-8 to finish second in the high jump. Trinity’s DaJuan Young won at 6-0.
Bell was second in the 200-meter dash in 24.83. Trinity’s Alphonzo Andrews won in 24.71.
Bell was third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 44.04.
Snider placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 11:05.53. Nicholas Weber was seventh in 11:39.04.
Grayson Helm placed fourth in the long jump at 18-1 Jacob Buhr was fifth in the same event at 17-7.
Chamber Gillette placed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 7-0. Andrew Jensen finished seventh in the discus at 105-6. He was seventh in the shot put at 35-5.
Helm was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 12.11.
Girls
Grace West cleared 7-6 to win the pole vault title.
“Grace West winning the pole vault was great, considering she had not gotten to work on the event because of the weather conditions we have faced,” Light said.
Lillian Elcan placed second in the high jump, clearing 4-6. Trinity’s Samantha Sieve won at 4-10.
“Lily Elcan and Alex Brinkmann both finished second in the high jump,” said Light. “Battling the wind, they did well in their first chance to compete. We have not gotten to work on the high jump as much as we would like, due to the weather so far. Our steps were a little off.”
Hailey Kleekamp tied for fourth at 4-0.
Lynnae Grus was second in the shot put at 29-11. Lutheran St. Charles’ Jenna Grzeskowiak won at 33-0.
Grus threw the discus 99-0 to finish third.
“Lynnae Grus did well in throws,” Light said. “She racked up some points for us, finishing second in the shot and third in the discus, coming a few inches short of her personal best.”
Natalie Bell placed fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 18.54. Nikole Klekamp was sixth in 18.59 and Andrea Kimminau was eighth in 19.22. Jessica Borovic placed fifth in the triple jump at 29-9.
Borovic ended sixth in the long jump at 13-1.5. Natalie Bell was sixth in the 300-meter low hurdles in 58.40. Kimminau was seventh in 59.31 while Maria Eckelkamp was eighth in 59.33.
Margaret Dulaney ended seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 7:01.10.
Mary Hitchcock ended eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:15.33.