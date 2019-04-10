Competing against other Catholic schools Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track program visited Chaminade.
Borgia’s boys were eighth and the girls placed ninth in the All-Catholic Invitational.
“We had a very good day,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “In nearly every event we had PR’s or seasons best performances.”
Borgia’s boys scored 38 points to place eighth.
Chicago St. Ignatius won with 102 points with Helias finishing second at 87.5 points. Cape Notre Dame was third at 87 points with Springfield Catholic (84) and DeSmet (72) rounding out the top five.
Also finishing ahead of Borgia were St. Mary’s (59) and Chaminade (48).
Following Borgia were Tolton Catholic (37), Vianney (35), SLUH (29), CBC (27.5), Bishop DuBourg (14) and Priory (14).
Borgia’s girls were ninth in the team standings with 34 points.
Cape Notre Dame won the team title at 120 points with Cor Jesu (105), Helias (102), Nerinx Hall (99) and Incarnate Word (62) rounding out the top five.
Belleville, Ill., Althoff was sixth at 50.5 points with Chicago St. Ignatius taking seventh at 44 points. Springfield Catholic was eighth at 38 points.
Following Borgia were Tolton Catholic (29), Rosati-Kain (15), St. Joseph’s Academy (14), Visitation Academy (12), Bishop DuBourg (7), Notre Dame (3), Ursuline Academy (3) and Villa Duchesne (0.5).
Boys
Adam Bell was the champion in the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.95. He edged Chaminade’s Keshon Campbell by .01 of a second in the finals.
“Adam Bell is really ready for some top level competition,” Figas said. “He tied his school record in the 110 hurdles and ran a good time in the 300 hurdles.”
The Knights won the 400-meter relay in 44.36. Running were Grayson Helm, Cole Meyer, Bell and Sam Schmidt.
“Our 400 relay is really clicking right now,” Figas said. “Running 44.36 in the first week of April is a good place to be. Grayson and Sam both made the 100 final, Cole PRed in the 200 and then throw in Adam and that is a really nice group.”
Schmidt was second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.42. Kevin Coleman of St. Mary’s won in 11.36. Helm was eighth in 11.94.
Bell placed fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 41.87.
Cole Meyer was sixth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.43.
Helm ended eighth in the long jump with a distance of 18-10.25.
Girls
Lynnae Grus was Borgia’s top finisher, taking second in the discus with a throw of 98-3. Rosati-Kain’s Angelina White won with a toss of 126-2.
Grus ended fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 30-1.75.
“Both Lynnae and Andrew (Jensen) threw well Saturday,” Figas said. “We had to shuffle our coaching lineup earlier this season and those two have done a great job under not the best circumstances.”
Nikole Klekamp placed fifth in the 100 high hurdles in 17.82.
The 400-meter relay team placed fifth in 56.02. Running were Sophia Chisamore, Natalie Guehne, Lily Mueller and Madison Meyer.
“Our girls relays are performing well too,” Figas said. “We have a lot of depth in our girls sprint group and we are still trying to figure out our most competitive lineup, so don’t expect to see us solidify those groups for another few weeks.”
Jessica Borovic placed fifth in the triple jump with a best distance of 31-6.75.
Guehne was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 7-0.
The 800-meter relay team finished seventh in a time of 1:59.30. Running were Natalie Bell, Mueller, Julia Struckhoff and Lily Elcan.
Chisamore placed seventh in the 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 53.49.
Elcan tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 4-6.
Borovic was eighth in the long jump, going 14-1.5.