Tournament MVP Avery Lackey netted 16 points Saturday evening as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights won the title of their own The Competitive Edge Tournament over Rockwood Summit, 55-46.
The fourth-seeded Lady Knights also placed Grace Gettemeier and Julia Struckhoff on the all-tournament team.
Rockwood Summit led 10-9 after one quarter and Borgia was up 27-20 at the half. Rockwood Summit came back to take the lead in the third quarter, but Borgia carried a 37-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
Jasmine Manuel and Jayla McLemore represented the Lady Falcons on the all-tournament team.
In the third-place game, Parkway South defeated Union, 49-39. Parkway South was represented on the all-tournament team by Lani Thompson and Linnea Johansen. Union placed Emily Gaebe on the all-tournament team.
Washington won its first game of the season in the consolation game, 54-44 over University City. The Lady Jays watched University City score the first 17 points of the game before chipping back into the lead.
Washington's Cierstyn Jacquin made the all-tournament team along with University City's Diamonique Dunn.
Tournament coverage will be in The Wednesday Missourian.