When the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights won the Class 3 District 8 championship over St. Clair Tuesday in Sullivan, there’s a reason it seemed celebrations were kept to a minimum.
“We’ll enjoy it for the bus ride home and get back to work tomorrow,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said after the district win.
Through experience, the players know the job isn’t done. Borgia (28-4) plays Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional Tournament at Incarnate Word Academy.
Borgia will face Visitation Academy at 2:30 p.m. to in the sectional round.
The other sectional match pits host Incarnate Word Academy (27-7-1) against St. Dominic (25-7) at 1 p.m.
The quarterfinal match takes place around 4 p.m. The sectional winner heads to Cape Girardeau Nov. 8-9 to compete in the MSHSAA Championships. That’s Borgia’s immediate goal.
“We’re definitely going to work hard for the sectional,” Borgia senior defensive specialist Anna Eckelkamp said. “We definitely want to go back to state again. We want that board. Abby (Lynn) and I have wanted that since we’ve started.”
Borgia teams only receive a board for winning a state title. The volleyball program has put 10 of them onto the wall in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium. This year’s team wants to make that 11.
“We definitely have to keep up our energy,” Lynn said.
“It’s going to take some grit. If we can work hard, I think we can come out and be successful,” sophomore outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said.
Of the other teams at the sectional, Borgia has faced two of them. The Lady Knights defeated Incarnate Word there Sept. 5, 25-11, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18. That was a best-of-five match, one of a few the Lady Knights played this season. Next year, the regular season and playoffs will be best-of-five format.
Incarnate Word is coached by Shane Weber. He’s in his first year as Incarnate Word’s head coach after leading Villa Duchesne to state titles in 2011 and 2015.
Incarnate Word has won 11 state titles in its prestigious history, but none since 2005. That’s something Weber looks to change this season. The Red Knights last went to the state tournament in 2017 and lost in the quarterfinal round to Borgia last season in three games.
The other team Borgia knows plenty about is Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival St. Dominic. Borgia swept all three matches during the season, winning in the Borgia Tournament title match, 25-23, 25-22, and sweeping both league matches.
The only team Borgia didn’t play during the regular season is Visitation Academy, the first-round opponent. The Vivettes defeated Clayton Thursday, 25-18, 25-11, to win the District 5 title.
Steiger knows that no matter who Borgia plays, the team is going to have to focus on every point. It can’t afford to fall behind like it did in the opening set against St. Clair Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to watch that first set and learn some things and grow up from that,” Steiger said. “We have the ability. We just have to have the right focus and attitude.”
The players want to keep the season going past Saturday.
“We definitely know what we’re walking into,” Eckelkamp said. “We’ve done it for the past two years. Everyone wants to beat Borgia so badly. We’ve got to be ready to go out and play.”