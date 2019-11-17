St. Francis Borgia Regional will host a four-team girls basketball jamboree Monday, Nov. 18.
Joining the host Lady Knights will be Pacific, Lutheran St. Charles and Cape Girardeau Central.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for practice with scrimmages starting at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium and the Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
Each scrimmage will consist of two six-minute halves. Individual statistics and fouls will not be kept, but team scores and fouls will be recorded on the scoreboard.
Each team receives two timeouts per scrimmage.
There will be no admission fee for fans who want to attend.
Games start at 5:30 p.m. In the opening round, Borgia plays Lutheran St. Charles in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium while Cape Central faces Pacific in the WAC.
At 6:15 p.m., Pacific will move to the main gym to play Borgia. Cape Central and Lutheran St. Charles play in the WAC.
The final round is set for 7 p.m. Borgia plays Cape Central in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium and Pacific takes on Lutheran St. Charles in the WAC.