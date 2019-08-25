For St. Francis Borgia Regional High School fans, the next days to mark on the calendar are Friday, Saturday and Wednesday.
Those are the days for football, boys soccer and volleyball jamborees, respectively.
Jamboree events are scrimmages against other schools. Each scrimmage is limited so that it is much less than a full regular game and schools take on multiple opponents during the event.
The football Knights of Dale Gildehaus are headed across town to take on Washington, Wentzville Liberty and Saint Louis University High in the annual preseason grid event.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and Borgia will play SLUH, Wentzville Liberty and Washington in that order during the scrimmages.
So far, the Knights have been working on picking up the pace to get ready for next Friday’s home opener against Pacific. Gildehaus reports the offense is ahead of the defense at this time, but hopes the defense can pick up through the jamboree and one more week of practices.
The soccer Knights of Daniel Strohmeyer play in the Wentzville Liberty jamboree starting at 9 a.m. Borgia’s first match will be at 10:30 a.m. against Ft. Zumwalt North. The Knights play Wentzville Liberty at 11 a.m. and Ft. Zumwalt East at 11:30 a.m.
Strohmeyer hopes to find capable players during the event for the difficult upcoming schedule. Borgia’s conference, the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division, is one of the toughest soccer leagues in the state.
Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights will be showcasing new Head Coach CJ Steiger’s lineup Wednesday at Lafayette. That event starts at 5 p.m.
The four-team event features the same four schools as last year. Eureka was the Class 4 state champion in 2018 while Lafayette, a six-time state champion (2011-16) was the runner-up. Borgia placed third in Class 3 while O’Fallon Christian fell to Borgia in the district final. That school had been touted as a state favorite heading into the season.
Borgia will play Lafayette, O’Fallon Christian and Eureka, in that order.
Borgia’s softball Lady Knights will not play in any jamborees again this year and there are no jamborees for girls golf, boys swimming or cross country.
The regular season starts next Friday for Borgia’s football team.
Borgia’s softball and volleyball teams open Tuesday, Sept. 3. The softball squad welcomes Sullivan and the volleyball Lady Knights host Helias.
Borgia’s soccer Knights play at Union Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The opener for the boys swimming Knights is Sept. 5 at McCluer North. The girls golf team hosts Pacific and Warrenton on the same day at Franklin County Country Club.
Borgia’s cross country team runs Sept. 7 in the New Haven Invitational.