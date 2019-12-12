The season is less than a week old and the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights already have an injury crisis.
On the boys side, only two of Borgia’s five wrestlers were able to compete. Three others couldn’t compete due to injury.
Borgia’s first female wrestler, Aine Callahan finished seventh in the 120-pound weight class.
“It was a great day for Borgia’s girls today,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “Our team of one went 3-2 on the day with two wins by fall and one forfeit. Aine Callahan took seventh place. It was a great start for a first-time wrestler.”
Ft. Zumwalt North’s Zoe Santa Cruz pinned Callahan in 0:43 to start the event.
Callahan came back to pin Laylah Frost of Notre Dame in 1:45 and Lillie Zimmermann of Union in 5:57.
Francis Howell Central’s Sophie Tran then pinned Callahan in 0:23. In the seventh-place bout, Callahan took a forfeit win over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Kali Hampton.
Brynner Frankenberg (182) and Thad Isgrigg (220) were Borgia’s boys wrestling in the meet and both went 0-2.
Frankenberg lost a 1:21 pin to Darien Moore of Hazelwood West and a 1:06 pin to Carlous Crump of Lindbergh.
Isgrigg was pinned by Heyworth’s Micah Stout in 3:19 and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Ryan Medley in 0:32.
“They made improvements from earlier in the week and from last year,” Posinski said.
Borgia has two meets this week. The Knights wrestle Brentwood and Normandy Tuesday at Brentwood. Borgia goes to the Union Tournament Friday and Saturday.